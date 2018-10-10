MURTAUGH — Murtaugh School District Superintendent Michele Capps received the Idaho Association of School Administrators’ “2019 District Leadership Award” on Sept. 21.
The award recognizes an association member “who has demonstrated the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of effective leadership in the promotion of public school education and the improvement of student achievement in the State of Idaho,” according to a statement from the association.
In a statement on the organization’s website, Capps writes the Murtaugh School District serves about 50 percent minority students with a 75 percent poverty rate, but test scores are above state average.
The district is financially sound, she wrote, and doesn’t have a supplemental levy.
“Our enrollment is steadily increasing, with people moving into the District just so they can have their children attend school at Murtaugh,” Capps wrote.
The school has provided one mobile device for every student for six years and offers multiple dual credit classes for high school students. It has free preschool for all 4-year-olds and full-day kindergarten.
