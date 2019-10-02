BOISE — Most teachers who applied for state salary bonuses will receive the award.
The State Board of Education announced Tuesday that 1,226 educators, about 87% of the total applicants, earned the master educator premium — effectively a salary bonus worth $4,000 per year to reward the state’s best educators.
“I’d like to personally congratulate the professional educators who are receiving the Premium and to thank those who served as evaluators,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield wrote in a statement. “This was a challenging process for everyone involved, including our teachers who spent many hours putting together their information, the evaluators and Board staff.
We learned a lot this year and hope to make the process smoother next year.” The premiums are the first since the 2015 Legislature adopted them as part of a career ladder concept for teacher pay.
Those with eight years experience were eligible to apply for the bonus, which totals $12,000 over three years. Despite the high award rates, most educators did not apply for the premiums at all. The State Board said it received 1,405 applications from the estimated 8,000 to 10,000 educators who were eligible.
To apply for the premium, educators were required to submit a portfolio detailing their mastery of instructional techniques. Some said the process was excessively burdensome and took up to 130 hours of personal time to complete.
Some abandoned the portfolio midway through. Others who completed the portfolio lamented changing requirements and technical difficulties.
Twin Falls Education Association President Peggy Hoy said she was happy to receive the award, but she said the process does not meet the purpose of teacher recruitment and retention.
“I still think that we need to look at different ways to retain teachers,” Hoy said. “I don’t think that this is the ticket.”
Hoy said the career ladder should include a rung for veteran teachers.
Idaho Education News reported reported in September that a gubernatorial task force will recommend lawmakers extend the career ladder to a third rung and support teacher salaries up to $60,000. The outlet also reported Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is requesting $40 million in her 2020-21 budget to boost veteran teacher salaries. The cost of 1,226 awards is about $4.9 million.
The 2019 Legislature included $7.2 million in the budget for the master educator premiums, enough to award 1,800 premiums.
The State Board notified teachers of their award status Monday night and Tuesday morning, spokesman Mike Keckler wrote in a statement. The board will distribute money from the premiums to the school districts, which will then distribute the awards to educators based on internal processes and timelines, Keckler wrote.
A breakdown of the premiums based on district and region was not available as of Tuesday evening.
