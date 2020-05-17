Most Magic Valley graduation plans postponed or altered

Most other Magic Valley high schools have postponed in-person graduations or are planing alternative events.

Twin Falls

The Twin Falls School District has postponed graduation for a date later in the summer. The district will instead hold a pair of parades through the city this week to honor seniors. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear their caps and gowns.

Twin Falls High School will hold a parade at 7 p.m. Monday. The procession will travel from the Magic Valley Mall to the school via Madrona Street. Canyon Ridge High School will hold its parade at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The route will take cars from the Sunway Soccer Complex to the school via North College Road West.

Jerome

Jerome will hold its graduation ceremony at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s west parking lot after a parade down Main Street. The parade will start at 7:45 p.m.; students will gather west of town at 7:15 p.m., then will head east toward the high school.

The ceremony will be broadcast over the radio on both FM and AM stations and on Facebook live. People are encouraged to turn off their cellular devices to keep bandwidth open for those streaming the event. Attendees must remain in vehicles for the entire ceremony.