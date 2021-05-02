Most Idaho elementary schools find ways to provide all-day kindergarten

These results represent an increase from 2019, when a similar EdNews survey found that 97 of Idaho’s 156 districts and charters offered some form of all-day kindergarten.

About 21,140 students are enrolled in kindergarten this school year. Of those, 5,700 are in districts that offer only full-day kindergarten, while about 900 are in schools that don’t. The rest are in districts or charters with both full-day and half-day options.

Nampa School District has provided full-day kindergarten for students for two years. Teacher Terra Hyslop said having all the kindergartners every day has advantages, both academically and behaviorally.

Before moving to all-day kindergarten, lessons were crammed to help students meet academic standards, Hyslop said. Half-day students struggled to retain information, so teachers often repeated lessons.

Extra time provided through all-day offerings helps students build relationships with each other and with staff members, and streamlines her connection to students, Hyslop added. “We’re consistent now. They are seeing me every day. They’re hearing my rules every day. They’re seeing the other kiddos in the classroom every day.”

Districts and charters fund all-day kindergarten in unique ways