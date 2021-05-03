Most Idaho elementary schools find ways to provide all-day kindergarten

The majority (61.5 percent) of Idaho kindergarteners are in districts that offer either half-day or full-day kindergarten. Only 4.4 percent of students are in district that offer just half-day kindergarten.

Nampa School District has provided full-day kindergarten for students for two years. Teacher Terra Hyslop said having all the kindergartners every day has advantages, both academically and behaviorally.

Before moving to all-day kindergarten, lessons were crammed to help students meet academic standards, Hyslop said. Half-day students struggled to retain information, so teachers often repeated lessons.

Extra time provided through all-day offerings helps students build relationships with each other and with staff members, and streamlines her connection to students, Hyslop added. “We’re consistent now. They are seeing me every day. They’re hearing my rules every day. They’re seeing the other kiddos in the classroom every day.”

Districts and charters fund all-day kindergarten in unique ways

According to EdNews’ survey, 19 schools use general fund money to support all-day kindergarten. Seven others use a mixture of general funds and other sources, including funds from local supplemental levies, federal Title 1 dollars and private grants.