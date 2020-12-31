Most districts and charters fail to comply with Idaho’s transparency laws

BOISE — Only about 20% of Idaho’s districts and charter schools comply with Idaho’s website transparency laws, according to a review this month by Idaho Education News.

To promote transparency of school business, Idaho statutes 33-320 and 33-357 require all public school district and charter websites to have the following items easily accessible:

Financial information, including budgets and audits.

Vendor and personnel contracts.

Monthly expenditures.

Board meeting agendas and minutes.

The school’s strategic plan.

Idaho Education News reviewed 167 district and charter websites in December and found most do not comply with the law.

Only 32 met all of the requirements, a steep drop from 2019 when 86 districts and charters met the mark. Another 30 schools met four of the five standards. In 2019, 83 percent of schools were in compliance with most regulations (four of five), which fell to 37% in 2020.

Twenty-eight schools met three of the criteria, 27 had two items and 22 of the district websites had just one.

The most commonly missed items were the posting of all contracts, with less than (73) having contracts, including vendor and teacher, available for patrons to view.