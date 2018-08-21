TWIN FALLS — More than 600 students and 100 parents will be on the College of Southern Idaho’s campus in September for a one-day Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit.
The event — which is in its 12th year and hosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs — is traditionally held only at Boise State University. But for the first time, two summits will be held this year: one in Boise on Oct. 24 and one in Twin Falls.
The summit at CSI is slated for Sept. 17, targeting mostly high school juniors and seniors. Cesar Perez — director of CSI’s Jerome and Gooding centers, and Hispanic community liaison — has been actively involved in preparing for the event and gave a report Monday to the college’s board of trustees.
“I can tell you it has been very successful, beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.
In total, 19 schools from across the region — more than the number participating in Boise’s summit — will send students to the event at CSI. School districts are providing busing.
During the Monday CSI board meeting, President Jeff Fox thanked Perez for his work and said the large number of registrations “speaks volumes to the need.”
In 2006, Margie Gonzalez — executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs — came to Perez with an idea for a Hispanic youth summit, Perez told the CSI board. CSI offered two presidential scholarships that year for the event and about 50 students attended.
The summit has grown significantly since then. Last year, 781 students attended the summit at BSU.
About 120 students — predominantly, from the Magic Valley — were on a waiting list because they couldn’t make the trip to Boise to attend, Perez said, adding it broke his heart.
Perez approached the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs with the idea to add a summit in Twin Falls in order to help reach more students — including those who can’t travel to Boise.
There’s no budget for the Twin Falls event, Perez told CSI trustees, but more than $20,000 in donations have come in, including from eight supporters including Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Dairymen’s Association and ARTEC Regional Professional Technical Charter School’s board.
The Hispanic youth summit at CSI will include 19 workshops, covering topics such as making the transition to college, and specific college programs and careers such as law enforcement and firefighting, automotive technology, and chemistry and biology. There will also be a focus on mental health and suicide prevention.
More than 50 volunteers are needed for the event and about 30 have signed up so far, Perez said. CSI faculty members — particularly those who are Hispanic — and local elected officials are also getting involved.
During the 2017 Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit in Boise, 88 percent of students surveyed said their parents didn’t attend college.
Before the event, only 19 percent said they expected to earn a bachelor’s degree, but that climbed to 95 percent after the summit.
Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. A kick-off event will be held at Jerome’s North Park, followed by an event Sept. 19 at Twin Falls City Park.
A goal is to make the events as bicultural as possible, Perez said, including a focus on how to be neighborly as the Hispanic population continues to grow.
During their meeting, trustees also:
- Approved a Head Start/Early Head Start self-assessment.
The assessment is done yearly, director Mancole Fedder told the board. Concerns that arose on the assessment include the need for a more detailed purchasing policy, concerns in the area of nutrition, training for food service managers, and to do a better job of outlining which chemicals are in facilities.
CSI’s Head Start/Early Head Start programs will receive a federal review this year, Fedder said. Historically, that has often been in October, but the date for this year is unknown at this point.
- Heard an update from the early college department.
Jonathan Lord, associate dean of early college, presented statistics to the board and an update on reorganization and changing job responsibilities among his 14-person team.
Last year, CSI had more than 6,300 dual credit students — high schoolers who took college-level classes. They took a total of 32,000 credits.
Dual credit students make up 52 percent of CSI’s headcount and take 28 percent of the total credits.
- Heard information about an accreditation report from a spring 2018 site visit.
The report was approved the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, said Chris Bragg, CSI’s associate dean of institutional effectiveness. A team of accreditors came to campus for a mid-cycle visit.
During a 2015 site visit — at the beginning of a seven-year accreditation cycle — CSI received three recommendations.
Two were taken care of within a year, Bragg said, but the college was given until the mid-cycle visit in the spring to address the third, with focuses on how to determine student learning outcomes for CSI programs and degrees.
CSI was asked to prepare a report to submit to the commission in spring 2020 about how to utilize outcomes to better programs, Bragg said, adding that’s a work in progress.
