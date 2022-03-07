More than just sparks and arcs: Jerome man makes perfect grades as welding doctor

JEROME — A man from Jerome has achieved a rare feat by attaining a Ph.D. in Welding Engineering from the Ohio State University, and earning perfect 4.0 grades while doing it.

Tate Patterson, who grew up in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School, is now a Doctor of Welding, and he said what has kept him interested in the field is the staggering array of scientific disciplines that go into it, as well as a wide variety of applications in nearly every industry, from automotive, space exploration, defense, and manufacturing.

“A lot of people think of welding as arcs and sparks, and they don’t really see the science behind it,” Patterson said. “The welding field is relatively new, especially far as engineering goes. We’re talking like 100 years old. And I don’t think people really realize there’s a whole engineering and science aspect behind it. The complexity of it is because it literally pulls in from all areas of science.

“Within welding, you’re kind of a jack of all trades, master of none, because you have to know the material chemistry, the material science, and then the physics that go with it as far as molten weld pools, solidification mechanisms, and then also when that’s all done you have to know the loads the weld will take, so there’s this whole mechanical side and civil aspect to it. You kind of get into all of the fields of engineering, or at least the core fields, such as mechanical, material science, physics, chemistry, it all comes into play in one degree, and you’re not specialized in one particular field.”

Patterson acknowledges that getting a perfect 4.0 has impressed some people, but he was most happy to be intellectually engaged in his studies.

“Everyone around me tells me that it’s pretty big,” Patterson said. “It’s just kind of what I strove for. It’s what I wanted, and I guess I just got lucky enough to get it.”

Mark Cooper is Graduate School Coordinator for OSU’s Material Science and Engineering department. Cooper said Patterson’s accomplishment is noteworthy, as it is a rare thing to find perfect scores for graduates in such a rigorous field.

“In my 25 years overseeing grad students in Materials Science and Engineering and 12-plus years with Welding Engineering, I have seen less than half a dozen 4.0 Ph.D. students, of which Tate is one,” Cooper said.

Cooper said that during that time, roughly 1,000 students have gone through the graduate programs, both MS & Ph.D. students.

“It is certainly rare and impressive among our students,” Cooper said. “It speaks highly of Tate’s intellect and command of a very complex subject.”

Dissertation on understanding laser beam welding in stainless steel and titanium alloys. This technology is used in industries that use laser and electron beam welding, anything from automotive to aerospace to defense applications, to medical.

Following completion of his degree, Patterson returned to Idaho, accepting a position at Idaho National Laboratory as a welding engineer and metallurgist, and is doing research and development in the material science department, where he will work on solutions in additive manufacturing.

“I’m intellectually stimulated by engineering challenges and the sciences,” Patterson said. “When there’s a problem that’s presented, it’s intriguing and rewarding if you can solve that problem.”

Patterson said there is high demand for welding engineers, who can provide solutions to manufacturing questions, as there are a lot of issues in manufacturing that would be improved with better welding practices.

“Everything that is manufactured has some form of welding in it,” Patterson said. “From chairs and barstools to cars.”

