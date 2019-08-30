FILER — The challenge for showing or weighing rabbits can sometimes be getting them to remain still.
Assorted breeds of rabbits and their young owners were put through their paces Wednesday morning at the Twin Falls County Fair.
Preparations started well before the scheduled weigh-in for market rabbits or the showing of animals in the pet quality or showmanship categories.
Sisters Precious Goff, 11, Mystery Goff, 9, and Elora Duelke, 6, have grown up raising rabbits, according to their mother, Cami Duelke.
“This is all we do,” she said. Living in town, they can’t have larger livestock such as lambs, so they breed the rabbits for meat and showing.
Unlike those who raise rabbits as pets, the girls don’t get attached to their animals, knowing they will not be keeping them, she said.
The girls are dedicated, too. Mystery had a push broom in hand, sweeping out the rabbit barn, a chore she enjoys.
“I was bored, so my mom asked me to do something useful,” she said. “It’s important to keep the barn clean.”
That doesn’t mean the youngsters don’t spend time cuddling or grooming their rabbits. Precious stood at the cages where the eight-week-old offspring of her Angora/Rex crossbreed rabbit Popcorn were housed, allowing them to sniff her hand as she stroked their ears.
“They’re cute and fluffy,” Precious said.
Amelia Woodman, 16, of the Twin Falls FFA, took her rabbit outside to enjoy the cool morning air. This is her second year showing rabbits.
As her rabbit tried to hop away, she laughed.
“It’s possible to train rabbits, but it’s hard.”
The rabbit barn housed not only animals but the displays made by the youngsters. The posters included information on what rabbits can eat and what is poisonous to them, such as avocados, chocolate and rice.
It is not possible for a human to survive solely from rabbit meat, another poster read, because rabbit meat doesn’t contain enough fat.
Other displays featured some popular rabbit breeds, their body types and body parts, and how rabbit manure contains nutrients which are good as garden fertilizer.
The market rabbits were weighed on a small electronic scale with a square blue plastic bin on top. Teresa Tverdy, Twin Falls County 4-H program specialist, logged the identification number tattooed on each rabbit’s ear and its weight while superintendent Rosa Anderson called out the numbers.
“The rabbits must weigh between three and five pounds,” Tverdy said.
That’s a huge jump from the 1.5 pounds average when the rabbits were weighed on Aug. 1, she added.
“They have only a month to gain the weight,” Tverday said.
Duelke watched Mystery gently load each rabbit into the bin.
“It’s more stressful for parents than kids,” she said. The market rabbits will be sold at the fairgrounds on Monday.
Prior to the start of the judging process, the youngsters brought their rabbits to tables in the rabbit barn, brushing their coats and cleaning tight spots with cotton swabs.
It’s not only important for the rabbits to look good, but their youthful owners also dress carefully, some with special shirts bearing their names or jackets with FFA logos.
A few of the youngsters tucked their rabbit’s head beneath their armpit, paws facing the rear, to carry them out to the show tent. Others cradled them in their arms.
Kimberly Elementary student Kaelee Fenstermaker, 9, held her Holland lop/Lionhead crossbreed, Pretzel, against her chest, as she stood with her father, Terry Fenstermaker.
The 7-month-old buck rabbit rested quietly.
“His nickname is Mouseface,” Kaelee said, because his face resembles a mouse. It’s her first time raising a rabbit; she thinks Pretzel is kind of funny.
“He needs me,” she said.
Brenlee Bremers, 16, of the Twin Falls FFA, showed her Satin Rex crossbreed rabbit in both the FFA category and the pet quality category.
She made sure her rabbit had the best quality coat possible for presentation, having spent quite some time preparing for the event.
“Raising rabbits is fun and easy,” Brenlee said.
Others showed rabbits in the junior I and II divisions, intermediate and senior divisions.
Placed on swatches of beige shag carpet, the judges skillfully examined each animal from head to tail, checking the fur, ears and paws. Some of the rabbits sat quietly, while others squirmed and tried to wander away.
The reward for the youngsters, besides lessons in responsibility and financial management, is winning ribbons, medallions or trophies for their months of hard work.
For Cami Duelke, it’s all about seeing her daughters do well.
“I’m proud of them,” she said.
