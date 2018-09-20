RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District has joined the ranks of a few other Magic Valley school districts using Raptor Visitor Management.
The school district implemented the new system this summer.
When entering a school, visitors are asked to present an identification card such as a driver’s license. A computer program checks the name and date of birth against a national database of registered sex offenders.
No other data is gathered or recorded, and the information isn’t shared with any outside agency, the Minidoka County School District said in a statement.
Once registered in the system, a visitor gives their name, and a badge prints out with their name and picture on it.
“We take student safety seriously, and this system will help us know who is in our buildings,” Superintendent Ken Cox said in a statement. “I even had to scan my driver’s license when I visited Minico on the new student orientation day.”
Other security changes in the Minidoka County School District: All school buildings have electronic exterior door locks and staff name tags are now keys to get into the buildings.
Across south-central Idaho, it’s fairly rare for school districts to use Raptor. Only a few do, including the Twin Falls School District, Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls and Cassia Junior/Senior High School in Burley.
Some school districts, though, have looked into how Raptor works and are interested in the possibility of implementing it in the future.
