RUPERT — Mindoka County schools will close early Wednesday — at 12:30 p.m. — due to snow.
The Minidoka County School District posted the announcement on its Facebook page and website around 11:15 a.m.
Elsewhere across south-central Idaho, all Blaine County School District schools and Syringa Mountain School in Hailey are closed due to snow.
Camas County School District in Fairfield is closed due to inclement weather. Hollister Elementary School is closed and Filer High School students who live in Hollister will be excused if they miss school Wednesday.
Gooding School District is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to illness. Classes will resume Tuesday after being off for President's Day.
North Valley Academy in Gooding is also closed due to illness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.