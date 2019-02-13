Try 1 month for 99¢
Winter

Water from the Perrine Coulee falls of the canyon wall as giant icicles form Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — Mindoka County schools will close early Wednesday — at 12:30 p.m. — due to snow.

The Minidoka County School District posted the announcement on its Facebook page and website around 11:15 a.m.

Elsewhere across south-central Idaho, all Blaine County School District schools and Syringa Mountain School in Hailey are closed due to snow.

Camas County School District in Fairfield is closed due to inclement weather. Hollister Elementary School is closed and Filer High School students who live in Hollister will be excused if they miss school Wednesday.

Gooding School District is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to illness. Classes will resume Tuesday after being off for President's Day.

North Valley Academy in Gooding is also closed due to illness.

