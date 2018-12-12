Try 1 month for 99¢
RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District closed its school campuses at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday due to drifting snow.

School buses were running Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been in contact with the county highway department and they’re having trouble keeping the roads clear,” Superintendent Ken Cox said Wednesday.

By running school buses starting at 1:30 p.m. — as opposed to later in the day — there’s a better chance of getting students home safely, he said.

