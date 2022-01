RUPERT — Schools will be closed again Wednesday for students in Minidoka County, the district announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

"For the safety of students and staff, school sites will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, January 5 as the county continues working on getting roads cleared for travel," a Facebook post on the district's page said.

Students will have an online learning day.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

