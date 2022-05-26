Minico High School graduates 222 seniors Wednesday

RUPERT — Immediate family members of the Minico High School graduating class of 2022 drove their vehicles onto the school soccer field Wednesday with balloon bouquets streaming out their windows to congratulate their seniors.

The vehicles tuned into in their vehicles’ radio broadcast of the commencement ceremony.

Other family members and friends flocked by foot onto the field carrying armfuls of lawn chairs, balloons and flowers, while others came loaded down with ice cream or drinks.

The 222 graduates gathered prior to the start of the ceremony in a nearby building before being led to their seats with their guests surrounding them.

“I’m a little bit nervous and scared,” Zalen Zemke said as he gathered outside the building with friends prior to the start of the event. “I’m a little scared because now I’m going out into the big world.”

Afterward, he said, he planned to celebrate by going home and having cake.

Six months from now, Zemke said, his plans include working for Idaho Water Sports.

“High school went by really fast,” graduate Marissa Stocking said when asked what she was thinking about before the ceremony began.

Afterwards, Stocking said, she planned to “hang out with family” to celebrate.

This fall she plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho and pursue a registered nursing degree.

She graduated high school with career and technical education honors and with an associate’s degree.

Principal Kimberley Kidd awarded an honorary diploma to the family of student Matea Lynn Hunt, who died in 2021 of a seizure.

The graduates also listened to messages from student body representatives, Valedictorian Dallis Shockey and keynote speaker Katelyn Bair along with musical presentations.

