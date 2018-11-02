Photos of staff at an elementary school in Middleton who were dressed for Halloween as Mexicans, while others posed behind a cardboard cutout of a border wall that says “Make America Great Again,” are circulating across the Treasure Valley’s social media and beyond Friday morning, the Idaho Statesman reports.
Superintendent Josh Middleton posted a video on the district’s Facebook page on Friday morning denouncing the costumes, which were worn by staff at Middleton Heights Elementary School. He said he offers his “sincerest and deepest apologies” to the families and patrons of the district.
“We are better than this,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “We embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach and reach all students — period.”
The photos were posted from the Middleton School District’s Facebook page with a caption that said, in part, “It was a great day to be a Heights Hawk! We celebrated our RESPECT character winners, single and double marathon runners.”
“Do I think there was a malicious intent with this decision? No, I don’t,” Middleton said in the video. “Was there a poor judgment involved? Absolutely. And we now have to own those decisions.”
District administrators are actively investigating the incident, he said.
“I was shown those photos and was deeply troubled by our staff members (who chose to) wear those costumes that were clearly insensitive and inappropriate,” Middleton said. “...Our time right now is going to be devoted to investigating those events and those poor decisions that were made.”
The Idaho Statesman left a voicemail at the Middleton School District’s office on Friday morning seeking comment but did not receive an immediate response.
According to U.S. census data, the Latino population of Middleton is 9.5 percent.
