Middle, high schools in Twin Falls to move all online one day a week

TWIN FALLS — Middle and high schoolers in Twin Falls will learn exclusively online once a week in October as fewer students show up to school due to COVID-19.
School trustees approved this week designating the four Mondays in October as online-only learning days for the middle and high schools. Elementary schools will continue to follow the early release Monday schedule.
The district said in a statement the change allows teachers more time to plan and provide learning resources for students who are out of school for extended periods of time due to the pandemic.
“Due to the number of students out of school on any given day, and the fact the yellow schedule has all students in class, teachers are struggling to provide consistent, high-quality instruction in both face-to-face and distance formats,” the district wrote. “The goal is for students to easily transition between face-to-face and digital.”
Since opening in August, the district has been in the yellow stage of its operating plan, which allows schools to be open with a mostly traditional, in-person schedule. New protocols meant to keep students and staff safe, however, has led to lower in-person attendance and more remote learning.
District spokeswoman Eva Craner said about 2% fewer students showed up this August compared to last, and about 3% of all students are not in class this week due to contact with COVID in school.
“Our attendance rates are down compared to last year, which is to be expected as we are encouraging parents to keep their children home when they are sick,” she said.
The board’s decision was informed by a survey recently completed by the district that asked parents and staff about their Monday school preferences. Of the 440 secondary staff who responded, 70% said they preferred an online learning day rather than a half-day with in-person instruction. Of the 2,712 parents who responded, 51% said they preferred an online day.
“The Board’s priority was to support the teachers’ efforts to provide a quality education to all students and to balance the preferences of parents throughout the community,” the district said in a statement.
Elementary staff and parents were asked whether they wished to continue the current early release Mondays, switch to a half-day, or move to an online learning day. Staff slightly preferred a half-day though were split on the decision. A strong plurality of parents (48%) preferred to remain on the early release schedule.
“At the elementary level, teachers are not consistently required to deliver their class between both digital and face-to-face,” the district wrote. “However, absenteeism requires teachers to provide more of their curriculum to be completed at home.”
The schedule change for secondary schools takes effect Oct. 5. The board will reevaluate the decision at its second meeting in October.
