Middle, high schools in Twin Falls to move all online one day a week

TWIN FALLS — Middle and high schoolers in Twin Falls will learn exclusively online once a week in October as fewer students show up to school due to COVID-19.

School trustees approved this week designating the four Mondays in October as online-only learning days for the middle and high schools. Elementary schools will continue to follow the early release Monday schedule.

The district said in a statement the change allows teachers more time to plan and provide learning resources for students who are out of school for extended periods of time due to the pandemic.

“Due to the number of students out of school on any given day, and the fact the yellow schedule has all students in class, teachers are struggling to provide consistent, high-quality instruction in both face-to-face and distance formats,” the district wrote. “The goal is for students to easily transition between face-to-face and digital.”

Since opening in August, the district has been in the yellow stage of its operating plan, which allows schools to be open with a mostly traditional, in-person schedule. New protocols meant to keep students and staff safe, however, has led to lower in-person attendance and more remote learning.