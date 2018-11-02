TWIN FALLS — At about 4:30 a.m. seven days a week, Wendy Saxton gets online to tutor Chinese children who are learning English.
After she teaches two or three classes — each about 25 minutes long — for China-based company VIPKID, Saxton heads to her job as a second-grade teacher at Kimberly Elementary School. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, Saxton teaches five or six classes.
“I love being a teacher and truly feel very fortunate to work for Kimberly School District but wish that it wasn’t necessary to have an additional income to supplement on top of an already very demanding job,” Saxton said.
Tutoring through VIPKID, though, isn’t necessarily all about the added income, she said, adding she loves working with the children.
A national Education Week story in September focused on how some teachers, like Saxton, are supplementing their income and are among more than 60,000 people in the United States and Canada who work for VIPKID.
Even though Idaho is in the final year of its five-year career ladder law — which has boosted teacher pay to try to attract and retain teachers amid a statewide teacher shortage — it’s not uncommon for teachers to have secondary jobs during the school year.
Many Magic Valley school districts put additional money into the career ladder in order to pay teachers more than what the state provides. In the Twin Falls School District, base salaries for certified employees — including teachers — range from $35,800 to $57,300 this school year, depending on years of experience and level of education.
One of the most common ways for teachers to earn extra money is by coaching or picking up extra duties, such as being a department chair or advising a student club.
The Twin Falls School District has 105 teachers who either coach or have a stipend for extra duties, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. That doesn’t include teachers who have a leadership premium.
The Times-News posted an inquiry on Facebook and reached out to several local school districts — Twin Falls, Kimberly, Jerome, Cassia County and Shoshone — asking for suggestions of teachers to talk with who work second jobs. More than a dozen teachers responded.
Meet 12 Magic Valley teachers who work multiple jobs during the school year:
Jessica Johnson
What she teaches: Sixth grade at Mountain View Elementary School in Burley
Second and third jobs: Maurices in Burley and a caretaker for an adult who has disabilities
Johnson moved to the Burley area in August from Missoula, Mont., where she used to work at a school as a behavior specialist.
Johnson used to work at Maurices in Missoula, so she transferred to the Burley store. She puts in 15 hours a week and also spends about 10 hours a week as a caretaker.
“Some weeks are better than others,” she said. Both of her managers know she’s a teacher, she said, and are gracious and flexible with her schedule.
Without her extra jobs, Johnson said, she would have gone one-and-a-half months without any income during the transitional period when she moved to Burley and that’s tough — especially, with moving costs. “It was a really rough start for me here.”
Teaching sixth grade is also a challenge, she said, because she’s teaching multiple subjects in-depth. In many school districts, sixth-graders are in middle school.
When Johnson is at her other jobs, that’s time she’s not working on quality content and lesson planning, she said. “Ultimately, that trickles down to the kids, who suffer because they have a teacher who has divided attention.”
Trisha Neudorff
What she teaches: Fifth grade at Summit Elementary School in Jerome
Second and third jobs: Tutoring children at Homework Helpers of Magic Valley and working as a barista at the Barnes & Noble Café in Twin Falls.
Neudorff started working at the Barnes & Noble Café about 2½ years ago when her oldest two children were in driver education. Her goal was to make some extra money to buy a car. Now, she helps her children with car and insurance expenses, but they pay for a lot of it themselves.
As a barista, Neudorff primarily works Monday and Friday nights, and Saturday mornings. On Saturdays, she doesn’t work past 3 p.m., which Neudorff said allows her to spend time with her family.
When she started tutoring in January at Homework Helpers of Magic Valley, her hope was to scale back as a barista. But now, her two oldest children are graduating in May and Neudorff is working to help save money for college expenses.
“All of the extra money I can possibly make is needed,” she said.
At Homework Helpers of Magic Valley, she typically starts tutoring at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 6:30 or 7 p.m., depending on the day. She tutors three days a week.
“I still have a lot of my evenings free during the week to do whatever needs to be done,” she said.
Neudorff said many people think teachers have second jobs only during the summertime. But she has met fellow teachers, including single parents, who wouldn’t have made it without a second job.
She said she’s fortunate her husband, KMVT meteorologist Brian Neudorff, has a good job, and they’d probably be OK without her extra jobs. But the extra money goes a long way.
“I want to make sure (my children) can experience those things and have those things available to them,” she said.
Wendy Saxton
What she teaches: Second grade at Kimberly Elementary School
Second job: Tutoring Chinese students through VIPKID
Saxton is no stranger to working extra jobs on top of teaching. Saxton — who’s in her second year of teaching and was a special education paraeducator in Twin Falls for years before that — used to do janitorial work on weekends.
She heard about VIPKID from two of her coworkers, who also work for the company. Saxton estimates she spends 10 to 15 hours per week tutoring. But her schedule, she said, could be worse. “A lot of the VIPKID teachers teach all night long.”
Saxton said she’s done with online tutoring before anyone else in her family is out of bed. It also doesn’t take up time in the evenings, which she said wouldn’t be feasible with having two teenagers, and their activities such as dance and football. “There’s no way I really could do anything after school at this point in our lives.”
Mara Howard
What she teaches: First grade at Horizon Elementary School in Jerome
Second job: Waitress at Scooter’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ in Twin Falls
Howard started working at Scooter’s in July because she got bored at home during the summer, and the extra income is nice to have, she said.
Now that the school year is underway, she works less — generally, about two days a week. She arrives at Scooter’s around 5 p.m. and works until whenever she’s allowed to go home — often, 10 or 10:30 p.m.
“It’s definitely tiring, but it’s nice to have that extra money for my classroom,” Howard said, such as for buying supplies, snacks for her students and items for a prize box.
Those late nights can catch up with her, but Howard said she tries hard to keep it all together. “You don’t want them to know how tired you really are,” she said.
Jessica Casperson
What she teaches: Second grade at Kimberly Elementary School
Second job: Runs her own small business baking and decorating cakes
In addition to teaching, Casperson runs a business, “Bake Jess Bake.” She bakes and decorates cakes out of her house to fulfill orders. She started selling cakes in April but had been making them for many years. People were telling Casperson they’d pay for her cakes and she decided “it would be money on the side to have,” she said.
Typically, Casperson leaves work at Kimberly Elementary around 5 p.m. She works on baking and decorating cakes about three workdays a week — often, until about 11 p.m. — and all day Saturday. “It’s pretty exhausting,” she said.
In order to pull it off, “I have to really organize my time,” she said, so she can also take care of her family and handle tasks such as cleaning the house, too.
Cathy Bohman
What she teaches: First grade at Kimberly Elementary School
Second job: Teaching piano lessons
After moving from Idaho Falls to Twin Falls when she got her teaching job, there was a period of time when Bohman wasn’t able to make student loan payments due to her moving expenses.
Bohman decided she needed to pick up extra work. Now, she has five piano students one night a week and makes about $300 per month by teaching lessons.
“It’s enough to cover what I have to pay” on student loans, Bohman said, but it’s not the full amount due each month and it’s not covering the interest. “At the rate I’m going, I’ll never get those student loans paid off.”
She said she could take on more piano students, but wants to have a life outside of work.
Christine Rowley
What she teaches: Health occupations and medical terminology at Cassia Regional Technical Center
Second job: Runs her own custom alterations and sewing business
Rowley, a former nurse of nearly 20 years, is in her first year of teaching. She also owns her own custom alterations and sewing business, Christine Unique Custom Apparel. “That’s what I do when I go home at night,” she said.
Rowley said it’s her creative outlet. Her work includes sewing costumes for many school plays and local theatre groups.
She starts working on her sewing projects around 4 p.m. when she gets home from school and typically spends two to four hours each night working. And she puts in more hours over the weekends.
Craig Maki
What he teaches: Third grade at Stricker Elementary School in Kimberly
Second job: Online tutoring for VIPKID
Maki and his wife are both teachers. Maki’s wife found out about VIPKID online about one-and-a-half years ago and after she started, Maki joined her.
“The kids we’re teaching in China are elementary-aged anyway,” Maki said. “It matched up perfectly with what we already do.”
With online tutoring, “I think there are so many different opportunities to do that now, especially in China,” Maki said, adding it’s an easy side gig.
Jennifer Miller
What she teaches: English at Wakapa Academy in Buhl
Extra sources of income: Donating blood plasma and officiating weddings
It has been a couple of months, but Miller used to donate blood plasma twice a week at GCAM in Twin Falls. She heard about it from her son, who started donating.
“It was a little bit of extra money every month,” she said. “You get more money the more often you go during the month.”
Miller also officiates weddings. She became an ordained minister so she could officiate her sister’s wedding. After that, “people just started coming out of the woodwork looking for officiants,” she said.
For years, Miller has picked up other small jobs to make extra money, such as tutoring, teaching night school, running an after-school drama club, and helping with speech and debate tournaments. “I tried to pick up jobs that were still in the education field that would supplement my income.”
Jennifer Bollinger
What she teaches: Business at Kimberly High School
Second job: Teaches for Idaho Digital Learning
During the evenings and summertime, Bollinger is a virtual teacher with Idaho Digital Learning. She works from home, generally about 15-20 hours per week.
“I basically do it for extra income, for sure,” said Bollinger, who has 17 years of teaching experience. She has been working for IDL for about eight years.
Bollinger said she’s fortunate she’s able to work for Idaho Digital Learning over the summer, too. Without it, she said, she’d have to seek a summer job.
Chris Ahlm
What he teaches: History and debate at Kimberly High School
Second job: Coaching debate and bowling. During the summertime, he mows lawns for a friend’s business.
Ahlm said he enjoys being a coach for debate and bowling. He receives a stipend for his work. The downside: It cuts into his family time and he often works late. Being debate coach is an extremely demanding position, Ahlm said, and it includes traveling with students to tournaments. He estimates he puts in 20-30 hours a week.
Matthew Belliston
What he teaches: Choir, musical theater, guitar and dual-credit music appreciation teacher at Kimberly High School
Second job: Teaches private lessons
Belliston and his family just moved this summer from Pittsburgh, Penn. to Kimberly. They were looking to live in a smaller town and they also have family connections to Kimberly.
But when Belliston moved, he took a 20 percent pay cut.
Throughout his teaching career, Belliston has found ways to supplement his income. While living in southern Utah, Belliston was a part-time tour guide. In Pittsburgh, he and his wife bought a building they used for community theater and a community choir. They rented out of the space for events.
Now, Belliston and his wife run Belliston Music Studio out of their home in Kimberly. They have 70 students. Belliston teaches vocal and piano lessons, and his wife teaches classes through the national Let’s Play Music program.
At school, Belliston also receives a stipend for leading the fall play and spring musical.
For teachers looking to supplement their income, he said: “I think it’s just being creative with what you have.”
