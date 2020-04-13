Meals on the bus: Jerome schools deliver free lunch to area students

That need doesn’t change with learning taking place at home, district food service coordinator Brianna Luper said. For many, school breakfast and lunch is the only opportunity for a healthy meal.

“It’s the one thing that’s consistent in their life,” Luper said.

But a statewide stay-home order has complicated the logistics of feeding everyone in need. That’s why Jerome turned to its bus system to bring meals directly to patrons.

Crandall said the number of families participating in the delivery program continues to grow, and his route alone serves nearly 200 meals a day. In addition to convenience, he said the system allows students to stay in contact with their bus driver — one of the few familiar faces they still get to see.

Parent Bonnie McKay said her kids enjoy having the meals while away from school.

“It’s exciting for the kids to have something normal each day when everything in life is so different right now,” McKay said.