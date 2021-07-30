McGeachin’s education task force discusses calls to disband State Board of Education

“I try not to push my values on anybody else; that is not my job as an educator,” Alam said.

“Creating an environment where it is a safe space to have discussions and disagreements I think actually makes for a more fun environment,” Alam added. “I do think that controversial topics like critical race theory, as long as they are taught in conjunction with other theories that may be conflicting with that particular theory, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” Alam said.

Several task force members thanked Alam for his presentation but others challenged him and asked him how he would react if a student told him they felt like they identified as an artichoke one day.

“I mean it to be funny, because it’s ludicrous,” task force member Laura Van Voorhees told Alam during the meeting. “But that seems to me what is going on out there in academia is total ludicrousness.”

Throughout the afternoon, the tension and rhetoric escalated.

Trevor Loudon, a self-published author and self-described expert on Marxism spoke to the committee at length. He claimed Black Lives Matter was a front for a pro-Chinese Communist group and claimed that the Chinese government is influencing education at every level in the United States.