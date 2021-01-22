McCall superintendent selected to lead Blaine County schools

“It is such an honor to be selected as your superintendent, especially considering the exceptional candidate with whom I was considered,” Foudy told trustees Thursday night. “I can’t wait to write the next chapter of your story with you, together.”

Trustees fielded 27 applications for Holmes’ job, and narrowed the search to two: Foudy and Heather Sánchez, the executive director of schools in the Bellevue, Washington, school district. Each candidate went through a series of interviews with the board and virtual forums with staff and community members.

“What I have been looking for is someone with experience in a smaller district that involves a resort community, if possible, and has enjoyed success in that job,” board chair Keith Roark said. “That’s what I have been looking for, and that’s what Jim Foudy has.”

Trustees voted unanimously for Foudy, but emphasized that their vote was not one against Sánchez, who supervised nine schools in Washington and was responsible for the district’s plans and strategic goals.

Roark called for unity among parents and community members, some of whom he said were “fervent supporters” of Sánchez.

“He has to have our support. Without that, I don’t care if he was Horace Mann, he wouldn’t succeed,” Roark sad