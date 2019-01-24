Local Graduation Rates

Here are four-year cohort graduation rates for the class of 2018, by school district:

Blaine County

Wood River High School: 87 percent (187 out of 215 students)

Carey School: 100 percent (16 out of 16 students)

Silver Creek High School (alternative school): 55.6 percent (10 out of 18 students)

Camas County: 85.7 percent (six out of seven students)

Cassia County

Burley High School: 91.2 percent (196 out of 215 students)

Oakey Junior/Senior High School: 97.3 percent (36 out of 37 students)

Raft River Junior/Senior High School: 91.3 percent (21 out of 23 students)

Declo High School: 97.6 percent (82 out of 84 students)

Cassia Junior/Senior High School (alternative school): 41.5 percent (27 out of 65 students)

Gooding: 79.6 percent (82 out of 103 students)

Wendell: 74.1 percent (60 out of 81 students)

Hagerman: 90 percent (27 out of 30 students)

Bliss: 71.4 percent (five out of seven students)

Jerome: 77.5 percent (207 out of 267 students)

Valley (Hazelton): 87.5 percent (35 out of 40 students)

Dietrich: 85.7 percent (12 out of 14 students)

Richfield: 91.7 percent (11 out of 12 students)

Minidoka County

Minico High School: 90.9 percent (220 out of 242 students)

Mt. Harrison Junior/Senior High School (alternative school): 32.5 percent (25 out of 77 students)

Twin Falls

Twin Falls High School: 91.6 percent (251 out of 274)

Magic Valley High School (alternative school): 30 percent (39 out of 130 students)

Canyon Ridge High School: 85.1 percent (245 out of 288 students)

Buhl

Buhl High School: 74.2 percent (72 out of 97 students)

Wakapa Academy (alternative school): 57.1 percent (four out of seven students)

Filer: 82.4 percent (98 out of 119 students)

Kimberly: 93.3 percent (126 out of 135 students)

Hansen: 80.8 percent (21 out of 26 students)

Castleford: 86.7 percent (13 out of 15 students)

Murtaugh: 78.6 percent (11 out of 14 students)

Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls): 86.1 percent (31 out of 36 students)

North Valley Academy (Gooding): 64.7 percent (11 out of 17 students)

Source: Idaho State Department of Education