Magic Valley teachers ask districts to avoid cutting student resources amid revenue shortfall

“Earlier this year, the Legislature passed significant investments for public schools for FY 2021,” Little wrote. “Unfortunately, we now face a new economic reality caused by the pandemic that was not anticipated when the budget was set.”

Proposed cuts to the K-12 budget include freezing teacher salaries, suspending administrator raises and reducing classroom technology spending. Little said he will issue an executive order at the beginning of the next fiscal year (July 1) that will define the official cuts.

The letter from education association presidents urged districts to absorb state-level spending cuts in areas that least affect students. They proposed using federal emergency relief money and local “rainy day” funds to offset lost revenue.

“If a global pandemic doesn’t qualify as a ‘rainy day’, we don’t know what does,” the letter says. “These funds should be used prior to any cuts to personnel and the services they provide.”

Idaho’s National Education Association director Peggy Hoy, who works in the Twin Falls School District, said financial considerations are different for each district, but administrators need to maintain the resources necessary for student learning and social-emotional well-being.