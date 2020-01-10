{{featured_button_text}}
Veteran Recognition Ceremony

DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS U.S. Senator Mike Crapo speaks during a Veteran Recognition Ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, at the Genesis HeathCare Twin Falls Center.

TWIN FALLS — Several students from south-central Idaho have been nominated by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to the nation's military academies. The senator's office announced 45 students across Idaho have been nominated.

“These students have demonstrated the best of Idaho’s commitment to service and country,” Crapo said in a statement. “This year’s 45 nominees have indicated a desire and willingness to pursue higher education in one of these academies, and I have confidence in their leadership and academic skills. I congratulate these individuals on their nomination and look forward to their success as they continue to represent our state well into the future.”

Magic Valley students nominated are: Logan Prairie of Jerome and Victoria Sievers of Kimberly to the U.S. Military Academy — West Point; Orville Nyblade of Heyburn to the U.S. Naval Academy; and Joshua Dibb of Paul, Christopher Davitt of Ketchum and Moira Taber of Shoshone to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Each academy will review the students' applications and make a final decision on admittance for the 2020-2021 academic year. Each year, U.S. senators and representatives make nominations to four of the service academies. The academies then select from the students nominated. To qualify for a nomination, each student submitted an application and references and met certain scholastic requirements under a deadline.

The full list of Crapo's 2020 Academy Nominations are below:

U.S. Military Academy- West Point

1. Angel Beier, Coeur d’Alene

2. Bennion Browning, St. Anthony

3. Rhonin Edwards, Hayden

4. Abigail Fuhriman, Nampa

5. Sydney Heyborne, Meridian

6. Emma Patterson, Boise

7. Logan Prairie, Jerome

8. Kyle Sarrazolla, Boise

9. Victoria Sievers, Kimberly

10. Quinten Turner, Idaho City

U.S. Naval Academy

1. Jacob Beitia, Star

2. Adelaide Brinker, Tetonia

3. Connor Burback, Meridian

4. Sophia Burchfield, Boise

5. Lucas Cheeley, Post Falls

6. Ethan Dow, Moscow

7. Lucas Gabrieli, Boise

8. Erika Gallus, Rathdrum

9. Nicole Gieser, Meridian

10. Grayson Glivar, Eagle

11. Will Grasser, Eagle

12. James Griffin, Sandpoint

13. Christian Hodges, Preston

14. Brax Kauffman, Salmon

15. Logann Martin, Lewiston

16. Luke McIntosh, Boise

17. Orville Nyblade, Heyburn

18. Kyle Strain, Eagle

19. Ethan Tomczyk, Coeur d’Alene

20. Cecelia Wheeler, Meridian

U.S. Air Force Academy

1. Joshua Dibb, Paul

2. Christopher Davitt, Ketchum

3. Rhonin Edwards, Hayden

4. Jacob Hoover, Idaho Falls

5. Colin Maroe, Eagle

6. Brian Mullin, Boise

7. Jocelyn Ratzlaff, Chubbuck

8. Colton Siwek, Meridian

9. Moira Taber, Shoshone

10. Gerrit Tamminga, Meridian

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

1. Andrew Anderson, Pierce

2. Jacob Lunn, Hammett

3. Joseph Maraska, Boise

4. Madison Peterson, Meridian

5. Zachary Sakata, Wilder

