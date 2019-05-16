BOISE — Three Magic Valley schools have been recognized and received money for their science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Burley Junior High School was recognized for its outstanding performance in the first MakerMinded competition and will receive $4,000 from the Idaho STEM Action Center to build or enhance a STEM or advanced manufacturing program.
Canyon Ridge High School of Twin Falls and Heritage Academy of Jerome were also recognized and will receive $1,000 plus the center’s support.
The Idaho STEM Action Center and Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow — a Detroit-based national manufacturing innovation institute and member of Manufacturing USA — ran the inaugural MakerMinded competition.
In partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Defense Education program, MakerMinded launched in Idaho in the fall of 2018 to inspire more middle and high school students to pursue advanced manufacturing careers and equip them with 21st-century skills demanded by Idaho’s 1,600 manufacturers that currently employ nearly 70,000 people.
Designed by LIFT and Tennessee Tech University’s iCUBE, MakerMinded directly links students to a diverse range of national and local advanced manufacturing programs, including manufacturing facility tours, gaming activities and project-based learning. MakerMinded also includes a competition component, as students and schools receive points for each completed activity. Points are tallied on a real-time online leaderboard and the top schools are celebrated at year-end recognition events.
The 2019-2020 competition will commence in August. Students, schools, employers and others interested in joining the Idaho MakerMinded campaign can go to ID.makerminded.com.
