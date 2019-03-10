TWIN FALLS — Tuesday is shaping up to be a busy Election Day, with nine Magic Valley school districts seeking millions of dollars in funding.
Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters will be required to provide personal identification at the polls. If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day.
You can cast a ballot if your school district — the one whose boundaries you live within — is seeking a bond or levy. School districts with a ballot measure are Cassia County, Minidoka County, Twin Falls, Filer, Murtaugh, Jerome, Hansen, Gooding and Camas County.
Some are seeking renewal of a supplemental levy, which requires a simple majority vote to pass and is used to pay for basic school district operating expenses. Others are seeking a bond for facility projects and those measures require a two-thirds supermajority vote.
Here’s an overview of what’s on ballots:
Cassia County: $56.7 million bond
To help keep up with enrollment growth and finish projects that couldn’t be completed using a 2015 bond, the Cassia County School District is seeking a $56.7 million bond. It’s the largest ballot measure among any Magic Valley school district for the March election.
If voters approve the bond, it would pay for projects including:
- Building more classrooms at Burley High School, Burley Junior High School, Dworshak Elementary School and Oakley High School
- Finishing the new Declo Elementary School and demolishing the old building
- Heating and air conditioning upgrades throughout the Cassia County School District
- Building new gymnasiums at Burley Junior High School and Declo High School
- A new gym floor and connection at Oakley High School
- Upgrading and expanding Cassia Regional Technical Center
- Building a multipurpose room at Albion Elementary School and a multipurpose gym addition at Dworshak Elementary
- Repairing cracks at both Raft River schools
- Roof, parking lot and window repairs
- Furniture and equipment for new classrooms
- Purchasing land and building a new agriculture science building at Declo High School
- Landscaping, irrigation and exterior upgrades at some schools
- A drop-off at Dworshak Elementary
- Carpet, paint, restrooms, football bleachers, and a track and field practice facility at Oakley High
If the bond is approved, the estimated yearly increase for property owners would be $144 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Back in 2015 — after three failed attempts — voters approved a $36.95 million bond to build new schools and complete other projects across the Cassia County School District.
But due to inaccurate estimates by an architect, the school district found out it was facing a $15 million shortfall and wouldn’t be able to complete some projects.
In 2016, it brought a $14.9 million bond request to voters to try to make up the difference, but it was rejected.
After that, a citizen’s committee was organized in 2017 to tour all school district facilities and essentially start from scratch with creating a list of needs.
Minidoka County: $21 million bond
The Minidoka County School District is seeking a $21 million bond for facility projects, including:
- Front entrance security upgrades across the school district
- Constructing six classrooms each at Heyburn and Paul elementary schools, and West Minico Middle School
- Constructing two classrooms at Mt. Harrison High School
- Upgrading or replacing heating and air conditioning systems at Paul and Rupert elementary schools, Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, and Minico gymnasium
- A new agriculture facility and upgrading current agriculture facilities
- A new gym floor and concessions and restrooms at the softball and tennis facilities
- Elementary school parent pick-up areas and parking enhancement
- Furnishings, equipment and property acquisition
If voters OK the bond, property owners with a homeowner exemption would see an increase of $25 yearly per $100,00 of taxable value.
Twin Falls: Two-year, $5 million annual supplemental levy
The Twin Falls School District is seeking renewal of its supplemental levy, but is asking for more money.
Currently, the school district has a two-year, $4.25 million annual supplemental levy that expires in June. An approximately 20-member budget advisory committee, which includes parents and community members, recommended seeking more money.
If voters approve a new supplemental levy, the additional $750,000 annually would be used to address a few areas: school security, curriculum upgrades (specifically, kindergarten through 12th grade science and high school math) and an increase to the general fund balance.
Based on a conservative 2 percent increase in market value, property owners would pay $15.82 more per year for every $100,000 in taxable value.
Filer: $9.9 million bond
The Filer School District is pursuing a $9.9 million bond for facility projects. If voters approve the measure, it would pay for projects such as:
- Building a second career-technical building at Filer High School
- Adding eight classrooms at Filer Intermediate School
- Improving the parking area and traffic flow at Filer Elementary School
- Replacing seats and lighting at Filer Middle School’s auditorium
- Buying future land as the school district prepares for continued enrollment growth
If voters approve the bond, property owners can expect their overall tax rate for school measures to remain about the same. That’s because the amount owed on the bond for Filer Intermediate School — which opened more than 10 years ago — has been paid down.
Murtaugh: $2 million bond
The Murtaugh School District is planning a $2 million bond for an athletic complex, including a synthetic track, new football field, and upgrades such as new bleachers and lighting.
If approved by voters, it would cost $245.82 yearly per $100,000 in taxable value. The bond’s lifespan would be only five years.
Jerome: Two-year, $800,000 annual supplemental levy
The Jerome School District is seeking renewal of its supplemental levy, but is seeking more money — a two-year, $800,000 annual measure. For the last 14 years, a two-year, $650,000 annual levy has been in place, but enrollment has grown significantly during that time
If approved by voters, property owners could expect to pay $12 more annually per $100,000 in taxable value. That’s based on the current market value.
Gooding, Camas County and Hansen: Supplemental levies
The Gooding, Camas County and Hansen school districts are all seeking renewal of a two-year supplemental levy: $650,000 annually in Gooding, $300,000 annually in Camas County and $290,000 annually in Hansen.
For all three measures, it’s the same amount currently in place and tax rates are expected to remain steady.
