Magic Valley school districts holding vaccination clinics for staff

“We might have to ask people to drive a little bit, but we want this to be as easy as simple as possible for all of our residents,” Bodily said.

The number of vaccines the health district can distribute in a week is dependent upon how many doses the state receives from the federal government. Bodily said on average the district has been receiving about 600 doses a week, although that number fluctuates. For example, last week it received 800 doses, while St. Luke’s also receives its own allotment separate from the district’s total.

Little announced last week his plans to allow the state to distribute vaccines faster, but the state can only distribute as many doses as the federal government provides. This national allotment process is supposed to be on a per capita basis, but according to data from the CDC, Idaho is receiving the second lowest number of doses out of all 50 states.

Idaho has received vaccines at a rate of 10,298 doses for every 100,000 residents, which is only higher than the 10,092 doses South Carolina has received. On the high end, Alaska has received 22,271 doses for every 100,000 residents.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that state health leaders are pressing federal officials to explain this discrepancy.