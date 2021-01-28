Magic Valley school districts holding vaccination clinics for staff

TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little has repeatedly stressed that vaccinating Idahoans is the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normalcy.
To that end, the state has created a timeline of when people will receive their vaccines based on factors such as their age or profession. Health care workers were first in line to receive the vaccine starting in December. People within the second group — including first responders, detention facility staff and school district employees — became eligible to receive their vaccines earlier this month.
The South Central Public Health District is working with school districts in the Magic Valley to administer the vaccines to their employees. Some school districts are hosting large-scale vaccination clinics where employees can schedule appointments to receive their shots.
The Jerome School District held its clinic on Wednesday with help from the health district and R&R Pharmacy. Superintendent Dale Layne said about 270 district employees signed up to receive the vaccine, which is slightly more than half of the roughly 500 people who work for the district.
Layne said the district isn’t requiring or necessarily encouraging employees to sign up for the vaccine. It simply wanted to make the shots available to those who are interested.
“We’re offering it to make it easier for them and trying to provide them with the best facts that we can,” Layne said. “I’ll refer them to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ask them to read about it.”
The Buhl School District is also running a vaccination clinic this week with the help of North Canyon Medical Center, which operates a clinic in Buhl. Interim Superintendent Wil Overgaard said about 60% of the district’s nearly 200 employees signed up to receive a vaccine through this event.
This roughly 60% mark is in line with results from a Boise State University survey conducted late last year. Researchers surveyed 1,000 Idahoans about their positions on the pandemic, and 55% of respondents said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38% said they wouldn’t. Nearly 7% of respondents said they weren’t sure.
Although the district isn’t requiring staff to receive the vaccine, Overgaard said he would encourage them to do so and has distributed information on the shots to ease peoples’ fears or concerns.
“But again it’s an individual and personal choice based on that individual’s circumstances and their preference for participating,” Overgaard said.
Scheduling these vaccines during the school day can be a bit tricky as each appointment takes about 30 to 40 minutes per person. Overgaard said the district has found substitute teachers to rotate in and out of the classrooms to cover for teachers during their appointments.
Because the vaccine requires a second dose, Overgaard said the district will hold a follow-up clinic in about a month. He’s hoping that one can take place on a professional development day where students aren’t in school.
Twin Falls School District is preparing to hold a vaccination clinic. Four hundred of the district’s 1,300 employees have signed up for the event, but additional district employees could be receiving a vaccine through St. Luke’s or their private provider, district public relations director Eva Craner said.
“We don’t have the right to know if somebody is vaccinating or not,” Craner said.
While these vaccination clinics have worked for larger schools, health district public information officer Brianna Bodily said the district will have to take a different approach when working with smaller schools and other groups of people in the more rural areas of the Magic Valley.
For instance, health district officials drove to Camas County and not only vaccinated school employees, but other people who are eligible to receive the shots as well.
According to the state’s timeline, Idahoans 65 years and older are able to start receiving the vaccine on Feb. 1. This includes more than 250,000 people throughout the state.
As the state moves through its timeline, Bodily said the health district will continue to partner with clinics in more rural areas and with Family Health Services, which has offices throughout the valley, to reach as many people as possible.
“We might have to ask people to drive a little bit, but we want this to be as easy as simple as possible for all of our residents,” Bodily said.
The number of vaccines the health district can distribute in a week is dependent upon how many doses the state receives from the federal government. Bodily said on average the district has been receiving about 600 doses a week, although that number fluctuates. For example, last week it received 800 doses, while St. Luke’s also receives its own allotment separate from the district’s total.
Little announced last week his plans to allow the state to distribute vaccines faster, but the state can only distribute as many doses as the federal government provides. This national allotment process is supposed to be on a per capita basis, but according to data from the CDC, Idaho is receiving the second lowest number of doses out of all 50 states.
Idaho has received vaccines at a rate of 10,298 doses for every 100,000 residents, which is only higher than the 10,092 doses South Carolina has received. On the high end, Alaska has received 22,271 doses for every 100,000 residents.
On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that state health leaders are pressing federal officials to explain this discrepancy.
“We’ve reached out to the new administration to lodge our concern,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, according to the Associated Press. “We have no understanding of why that’s happening and are very concerned about it.”