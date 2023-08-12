Kimberly school board appoints new Zone 5 trustee

Kimberly School District has a new trustee for Zone 5. Leah Meeks was appointed by the board of trustees during a special meeting Aug. 8.

Meeks will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime board member Myron Nield, and can run for the seat in then upcoming November election.

New Murals at Lincoln Elementary

Two new murals bring an extra splash of color to Lincoln Elementary, just in time for the start of the new year.

Long-time Lincoln teacher Cindy Braun, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year, got approval and funding for the murals and asked Carlotta Stevens to design them.

According to Stevens, the large, colorful lion mural, visible near the blacktop on Second Avenue North, represents the diversity of the school. High schoolers Bailey Dalton and Breanna Williams donated their time to help paint over the summer.

“It meant long hours, many of which were either early in the morning or late in the evening to fit it in around their regular jobs and summer activities,” Stevens said in an email to the Times-News. “They pushed hard this last month and completed it last week … just in time to welcome the students back to school.”

Idaho Irrigation Scholarships

Eight Magic Valley students are among the 20 Idaho students statewide who will receive scholarships from Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association.

Students were selected because of academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and career goals. Since 1980, the association has awarded 862 scholarships totaling $524,100.

Cooper Beene from Rupert received a $500 scholarship to pursue his Agriculture Business degree at Montana State University.

Sayger Kidd from Declo received a $500 scholarship to pursue a degree in History Education at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Riley Klimes from Kimberly received a $500 scholarship to pursue degrees in Ag Business and Business Marketing at the University of Idaho.

Hana Pfeiffer from Rupert received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degrees in Accounting and Political Economy at The College of Idaho.

Kaycie Theurer from Buhl received a $500 scholarship to pursue a degree in Ag Education at the College of Southern Idaho.

Travis Wells from Castleford received a $800 scholarship to pursue a degree in Ag Systems Management at the University of Idaho.

Kaylee Whiteley from Oakley received a $600 scholarship to pursue a degree in Agribusiness at the College of Southern Idaho.

Kinley Whitmarsh from Hagerman received a $800 scholarship to pursue a degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Idaho.

Valley, Shoshone and Castleford school districts have bonds or levies on the ballot for the Aug. 28 election

Voters in Shoshone School District will decide on an $8.2 million bond issue. A yes vote would approve the school to construct a new elementary entrance and administrative office, as well as improving the high school entrance, with office additions, and security enhancements. The bond would also allow for a new multipurpose facility.

Bond issues require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The bond is estimated to cost $8,543,818 at a 3.91% per annual interest rate. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Voters in Castleford will be asked to approve a two-year, $700,000 supplemental levy renewal. The levy would provide $315,000 total for facilities maintenance, $285,000 for teacher and staff salaries and benefits, $43,000 for classroom supplies, $40,000 for extracurricular services, and $17,000 for curriculum.

A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

At Valley School District, voters will be asked to reauthorize its $600,000 supplemental levy. The levy will fund $270,000 per year for teacher and staff salaries and benefits, and $30,000 for student travel expenses.

A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.