CSI writing conference seeking student submissions

The College of Southern Idaho will host a conference this fall that is designed to showcase the writing talents of Idaho high school and undergraduate college students.

The Writing Matters Conference will be held Oct. 5-7. Students can submit their original work through the conference website through Aug. 18.

All forms of work including personal essays, literary criticism, short stories, poetry and short documentary films on literary topics will be accepted.

Applications may be submitted in English or Spanish and dual enrollment students from across Idaho are also encouraged to submit their work.

“The CSI Department of English, Languages, and Philosophy is serious about building learners’ acuity in the arts of reading and writing,” CSI Distinguished Professor of English and conference organizer Clark Draney said in a press release. “We are very interested in giving Idaho’s aspiring writers those kinds of experiences and bringing their best selves to the discussion about why writing matters.”

Scheduled keynote speakers at the conference include renowned authors Ken Scholes and Michael Sowder.

For more information contact Draney at cdraney@csi.edu or call 208-732-6810.

Twin Falls School District fills two principal positions

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees has named two people hired to administrative positions. Jason Kiester will be taking the role of principal at Magic Valley High School, and Brett Graham has been picked as interim associate principal at Twin Falls High School.

The announcement came at the Monday's board meeting.

Kiester is currently the associate principal at South Hills Middle School School, a role he has held since 2021. He started his career at Vallivue High School as an English language teacher in 2009. In 2010, he transitioned to Skyview High School where he taught Spanish. He began teaching English language arts in 2011 at Homedale Middle School where he also served as a part-time counselor. In 2013, Kiester continued teaching English Language arts at Nowlin Middle School where he remained until 2018. In 2018, he served as a Spanish teacher and English language learner coordinator at Star Middle School where he worked until taking his current role with the TFSD.

Kiester will fill the role previously held by Roger Keller who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Brett Graham, who was selected for the role of interim associate principal at Twin Falls High School, currently serves as a classroom teacher at TFHS where he has served since 2015.

He currently teaches history, and has also U.S. government during his time at TFHS.

Graham started his career in education in 1999 at Oakley Junior/Senior High School where he taught history and physical education.

In 2006 he transitioned to Burley High School where he taught until 2015 when he joined the Twin Falls School District.

Graham also has a history of involvement with extracurricular activities including track, football, basketball, and baseball.

Graham will fill the role previously held by Nancy Jones who will be serving as the interim principal at Twin Falls High School for the 2023-24 school year.

As adaptive playground at Sawtooth moves forward, planners seek to expand accessible play areas for children

The Twin Falls School District and Twin Falls Education Foundation have announced that construction on the first adaptive playground in the district is moving forward.

There are very few accessible, adaptive, and inclusive playgrounds that facilitate engagement for children of all abilities.

With funds raised by the community, along with a grant from the J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the project at Sawtooth is fully funded and construction can begin.

Sawtooth was found to be one of two playgrounds that have the highest needs for this type of playground remodel. Sawtooth Elementary School houses one of the district’s elementary-level extended resource classrooms while also having a playground that has limited accessibility for students with varying abilities.

The school district has identified Harrison Elementary School as a school that is a high priority for this type of project.

The TFSD and Twin Falls Education Foundation are seeking community members, businesses, and organizations to make financial contributions, which will be doubled by the matching grant from the Albertsons Foundation.

To contribute to this project you can contact the Twin Falls Education Foundation at 208-933-GIVE (4483).

