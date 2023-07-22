After hoax at Canyon Ridge, the district will increase crisis incident and lockdown drills

In February, a call was placed to Canyon Ridge claiming an active shooter was in the building. The school reacted immediately and went into lockdown, and law enforcement rapidly launched into their crisis response protocols, searching the building and clearing each room, one at a time, while more than 1,000 students and staff sheltered in place.

The call was a hoax, but in response to the event, the school district has made updates to their safety plan based on issues that arose during the incident.

All schools and all grades in the district will now perform crisis and lockdown drills each quarter, to give students, teachers, and staff more preparation in the event of an actual active shooter situation.

Like fire drills, crisis and lockdown drills are already being done in the district. The biggest change is to increase the frequency.

Additional steps are being taken by the district to coordinate with police, and to inform parents on what steps they can take to be reunited with their children.

Local student represents Idaho at American Legion Auxiliary Girls NationAnna Aiello, from Twin Falls, is one of 94 high school seniors selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation July 22-29 in Washington, D.C. The weeklong program, founded in 1947, has provided exceptional civic education to thousands of students, teaching them about how the federal government works.

Aiello, who will be a senior at Xavier Charter School, is one of two participants who will represent Idaho as a “senator” at ALA Girls Nation. At ALA Girls Nation, senators will participate in mock Senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests.

Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with real-life U.S. senators from their state, and a tour of D.C. monuments.

Aiello, also participates in many activities in her school and community. Some of her activities and honors include student body president, yearbook editor-in-chief, National Honor Society secretary, College Board National Recognition Small Town and Rural Area Award, NASA SEES Intern, Magic Valley Distinguished Young Women First Alternate, Magic Valley Distinguished Young Women Overall Academic winner, cross country, and fencing.

School’s still out for summer (for about one more month)

There is still an extravagant amount of summer left, and while many students are no doubt eager to return to their studies, and are counting down the days to the start of a new year, there is yet a little longer they must wait before school goes back into session in August.

Buhl School District: Aug. 14

Twin Falls School District: Aug. 16

Hansen School district: Aug. 16

Murtaugh School district: Aug. 17

Castleford School district: Aug. 17

Jerome School district: Aug. 17

Valley School District: Aug. 17

Cassia County School District: Aug. 21

Minidoka School District: Aug. 21

Filer School District: Aug. 21

Wendell School District: Aug. 21

Gooding School District, middle and high school: Aug. 21

Gooding School District, elementary: Aug. 22

Kimberly School District: Aug. 22

Shoshone Joint School District: Aug. 22