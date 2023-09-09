Idaho Career Ready Students Council awards second round of grants for Career Technical Education

The Idaho Career Ready Students Council awarded a round of grants to applicants looking to expand Career Technical Education (CTE) for students in Idaho schools.

The council was created by legislative action, HB 267, signed by Gov. Little in March 2023.

“With over $16,000,000 awarded today, it’s evident that our educational communities not only have a need when it comes to CTE, but that they’re motivated to take steps to capture funds and reform their programs for the benefit of their students and communities,” Superintendent Debbie Critchfield said in a Wednesday press release about the grants.

Four Magic Valley schools were among the 11 programs statewide that received funding:

Minico High School in Rupert was awarded up to $4,146,910 to fund a multi-program CTE expansion.

Kimberly High School in Kimberly was awarded up to $1,320,000 to expand their agriculture education facility.

Cassia Regional Tech Center in Burley was awarded $1,659,491 to expand its diesel program facility.

Murtaugh High School was awarded $20,324 to update equipment in the existing agricultural welding shop and to expand its metal fabrication program.

The Idaho Career Ready Students program is part of a $45 million investment in career technical education. Grants are designed to increase the capacity of CTE in middle and high schools across the state by rewarding districts for creating programs that prepare students to meet workforce needs for local and regional industries. More information is available at www.sde.idaho.gov/icrs/

Idaho Launch application period opens Oct. 3

Idaho LAUNCH is a grant program that provides students a one-time opportunity to have 80% of the tuition and fees at an eligible institution covered, up to a maximum amount of $8,000. With approximately $75 million dollars available for Idaho LAUNCH funding, it is possible for this program to offer between 9,000 and 10,000 awards per year.

Students can receive up to one-half of the initial grant award in the first year of a program. However, for programs less than 12 months in length, students can use the full awarded amount (80% of tuition and fees up to $8,000) in one year.

Information on how to apply can be found at nextsteps.idaho.gov/resources/idaho-launch

Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship

The Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship provides approximately 25 awards to Idaho high school or home school seniors planning to attend an Idaho college or university. Funds are awarded to students pursuing academic or career technical education. This is a $3,000 award, renewable up to four years for academic programs and up to three years for career and technical programs.

The Idaho Governor’s Cup was established in 1974 by then-Governor Cecil Andrus. It is a 501©(3) organization with a mission to help Idaho kids pursue their higher education goals at in-state postsecondary institutions.

To qualify, applicants are required of the following:

Be an Idaho resident

Be a graduating senior of an Idaho high school or home school, or a first-year student in a CTE program for CTE applicants

Enroll as a full-time student in an academic or technical program at an Idaho college or university

Have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or above

Attend the first semester of college following graduation

Write a 500-word personal essay about your goals and interests

Submit information for two letters of recommendation

High consideration for selection will be based on a demonstrated commitment to public service. Documentation of volunteer work, leadership, and public service is required

More information can be found at idahogovernorscup.org/