Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Buhl music

The Buhl Music Department had a very busy and productive spring. All groups, both middle and high school bands and choirs, went to their respective District IV festivals and earned "Superior" ratings, the highest rating.

In addition, the Buhl High School groups competed in the Music in the Parks Festival in San Jose, California.

Both groups brought home trophies in their category, but the most exciting trophy was the Esprit de Corp Award.

According to Music in the Parks, "The Esprit de Corps Award recognizes the participating organization that displays an exemplary attitude of positive support and outstanding personal behavior throughout the festival weekend. Personal integrity, quality character values, a desire for excellence, and a spirit of cooperation serve as the cornerstone qualities of the Esprit de Corps Award."

The groups spent the year raising money and getting sponsors with the help of the Music Booster Club to fund the trip.

Oregon Trail's Matlock recognized with national award

For all he does to support the development and training of great educators in our community, Western Governors University recognized Principal Tyler Matlock at Oregon Trail with the Elevate Award.

Representatives from WGU, a nonprofit, online university, surprised Matlock with the award during an assembly at Oregon Trail Elementary School.

Through the “WGU Elevate Award”, WGU honors individuals committed to high-quality learning opportunities for others — and who have proven their dedication to helping others learn and grow.

Students, staff, and faculty were on hand to help celebrate their principal and his contribution to our district.

Free lunch

Several districts in the Magic Valley are making free lunch available to students over the course of the summer. Contac the district in your area for more information.

Twin Falls has eight locations where kids can receive a free meal over the summer, starting May 4 and running through August 4. Meals at all locations will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 3 and 4. Meals must be eaten on site and cannot be taken off site.

Meals can be picked up at these locations:

Bickel Elementary

Morningside Elementary

Oregon Trail Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Canyon Ridge High School

South Hills Middle School​

Magic Valley High School

Lighthouse Christian School

Kimberly's program runs June 5 through June 30 and can be found at three locations. Meals must be eaten on site and cannot be taken off site.

Stricker Elementary: Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM; Kimberly School District Outdoor Classroom, 141 Center Street W. Breakfast: 7:45 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friendly Village Mobile Estates, 715 Center Street W. Lunch: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Meals in Filer can be obtained at Filer Intermediate, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the playground behind the school. Meals must be eaten on site and cannot be taken off site. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Jerome, Gooding and Wendell schools: to be announced.

Associate principals hired for several Twin Falls schools

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the hiring of seven new associate principals for seven elementary schools. The new positions were approved at the Wednesday, May 24 board meeting. Some of these new roles come as other staff members move into principal positions and additional positions come from the district's decision to transition from half-time associate principals to full-time associate principals, except Bickel Elementary School, which will receive a half-time associate principal position. The TFSD is transitioning to full-time associate principals in an effort to further address increased enrollment and student behaviors and support work to increase student attendance and academic achievement across the district.

The new hires are as follows:

Rock Creek Elementary School: Jennifer Snyder currently serves as an instructional coach with the TFSD, a position she has held since 2018. Snyder has worked in education since 1998, beginning in West Palm Beach, Florida. Snyder joined the Twin Falls School District team in 2005 and has worked in a variety of roles including kindergarten through sixth grade English language learners, first grade, and Title I.

Sawtooth Elementary School: Shannon Youngman currently serves as a fifth-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School. She has worked in education since 2009. Youngman worked as an elementary and middle school teacher in the Buhl School District from 2009 to 2015, as a fourth-grade teacher in the Kimberly School District from 2015 to 2016, and joined the Twin Falls School District team in 2016.

Morningside Elementary School: Rachael Simson currently serves as the Instructional Coach for Sawtooth Elementary Schools. She has worked in education since 2004 when she began her career in Clearlake Oaks, California. In 2008 she joined the Twin Falls School District where she worked as a sixth-grade, kindergarten, and second-grade teacher and instructional coach at Harrison Elementary School until 2016, and taught fifth grade until 2021.

Perrine Elementary School: Eric Bauman currently serves as the interim associate principal at Harrison Elementary School. He has worked in education since 2005 in the Twin Falls School District as a physical education teacher, serving students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Lincoln Elementary School: Samantha Mauch currently serves as an instructional coach for Magic Valley High School and Bridge Academy. Mauch has worked as an educator in the district since 2010, where she began her career in education in 2010 as a math teacher at O’Leary Middle School.

Oregon Trail Elementary School: Tana Schroeder currently serves as a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. Schroeder has worked in the district since 2015.

Bickel Elementary School/halftime: Heather Murray is returning to education after taking time away to raise her family. Murray started her career in education in 1997 as an English teacher in Galt, California, a position she held until 2002. From 2002 to 2004, Murray served as vice principal at Galt Joint Union High School.