Magic Valley school briefs

School registrations

While summer seems like it just got started, school registration dates are quickly approaching.

This year, Cassia County will register students using a paper-only system, and parents are encouraged to contact their students’ school for more information.

For students entering kindergarten (or any grade of school for the first time) parents will need to provide records, such as a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunizations records or immunization exemptions, and proof of residency (current utility bill, rental agreement, house sales agreement).

Twin Falls registration for kindergarten is done online. Any child who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1, 2023, should be registered for school using the online registration form found on the district’s website.

Kimberly School District seeks board member

The Kimberly School Board of Trustees is looking to appoint a community-minded individual to the recently vacant Zone 5 seat for the remainder of the term, ending December 2023.

The board is seeking an applicant with a vision for high student achievement, who can attend the regular meetings held on the third Thursday of each month.

Letters of interest and other inquiries may be sent to csearby@kimberly.edu by 3 p.m. on July 17, 2023.