Buhl High School seeks artists for its automotive art show

Buhl High School will be hosting an “Auto Art Show” on May 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. in its cafeteria.

The theme of the show, dedicated to auto-tech teacher Brad Lancaster who died in February, is all things “auto” related.

Original artwork can be entered by anyone, and artists have the option to sell their work with all monies going to the BHS Auto Tech Program.

Guidelines and entry forms can be picked up, and art can be dropped off at each Buhl school building before 3:30 p.m. May 15. Any work that is not sold or donated will be returned to the artist. Guidelines and entry forms can be found at buhlschools.org

Art must connect to the auto world: Cars, trucks, road and off-road vehicles, engine parts, vehicle parts, etc. Entries can be in any media — drawing, painting, collage, printed digital art, printed photographs, pottery, sculpture, mixed media, etc. — and must be family-friendlyi.

Kimberly Pops Concert May 8

The Kimberly High School Music Department Spring Pops Concert is at 7 p.m. May 8. The concert will be held in the LA Thomas Building.

Buhl High School Cinco de Mayo week events set

Cinco de Mayo week starts Monday.

Thirty members of the Future Hispanic Leaders of America club at Buhl High School have organized a Hispanic cultural spirit week culminating on Cinco de Mayo.

A schedule of events have been planned, culminating in a school assembly on Friday featuring folk dancing and a concert featuring three Caldwell students.

Librarian Danielle Chavez is the advisor to the Future Hispanic Leaders of America group at BHS. Chavez told the Times-News in an email that the goal of the event is to celebrate hispanic culture.

“The goal is to highlight the diverse cultural experience of our school since our demographic is between 35-36% hispanic/latino,” Chavez told the Times-News in an email.

Planned events include dress up days, daily snack sales at the school that reflect Hispanic cuisine, a taco truck will be at City Park during lunch time for Taco Tuesday.

Students will also hold a school-wide Mexican bingo (loteria in Spanish) competition, and the week’s events will culminate with an assembly on Friday featuring games and a traditional Folklorico dance performance from club members, followed by music from the student group Nuevo Generacion from Caldwell.