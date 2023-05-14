2 CSI students receive Magic Valley Energy scholarships

Two College of Southern Idaho students were selected to receive Magic Valley Energy scholarships for the CSI Renewable Energy Systems Technology Program.

Zach Schroeder will receive $1,000 toward completing his degree, and Cougar Anderson, a graduate of Filer High School, will receive $500.

This is the third round of scholarships Magic Valley Energy has sponsored for CSI students interested in renewable energy careers.

The CSI energy program has grown substantially over the past decade and has a 97% job placement rate for students. The degree is usually completed within two years. CSI, however, works with high school students and those already working in the industry that still need to satisfy their degree requirements.

Associate Professor Eli Bowles said his connections in the industry and the substantial demand for clean energy across the country make the transition for his students from the classroom to a career easy.

“All but one of my sophomores have jobs lined up and ready to go. Some of them won’t even walk at graduation because they are on their way to their job,” Bowles said in a statement about the awards. “We’re looking forward to having a pipeline for more local renewable energy jobs for the students who want to stay in the Magic Valley.”

Schroeder and Anderson said they chose a career in renewable energy because of seeing wind turbines and solar panels from the road.

“I’ve wanted to climb a wind turbine since I first saw one when I was a little kid,” Schroeder said. “The industry is exploding, and it’s on its way up. Everything tells me it’s on the upward swing, and being on the ground floor is exciting.”

Anderson focused his high school senior project on renewable energy and said his goal after graduation was to get a wind energy job.

Magic Valley music students make strong showing in state solo competition

More than 300 students from around Idaho participated in the state solo and ensemble competition, held May 5 and 6 in Caldwell

The following Magic Valley students placed in the statewide contest:

Caleb Portillo, from Burley High School: first place, alto saxophone Solo

Ethan Davis, from Minico High School: first place, baritone vocal solo

Jacob Shepherd, from Kimberly High School: first place, bass vocal solo

Forrest Peterson, from Mountain Home High School: second place, timpani solo

Mason DuBois, from Buhl High School: second place, trumpet solo

Sadie Dimond, from Jerome High School: third place, euphonium solo

Ava Atkin, from Twin Falls High School: third place, oboe solo

Anna Hastings, from Twin Falls High School, third place, viola solo

Giianni Faught, from Buhl High School, fourth place, alto vocal solo

Canyon Ridge High School: first place, tenor-bass vocal ensemble

Wood River High SchoolL second place, string trio

Burley High School, fourth place, mixed vocal ensemble

School spring concert and art show

The Shoshone School Spring Concert and Art Show for middle- and high-schoolers will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school gym.

Each class will be performing two or three pieces. Guests attending the concert can also view an art gallery featuring work of middle and high school students.

There is no charge for entry, and refreshments will be served.

Burley High School’s Cinco de Mayo

Burley High School students and staff met during the past week for a multicultural assembly to celebrate student diversity.

The event included dance performances from a variety of cultures, a quincenera dress showcase and more. The student club Latinos in Action used a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union to purchase new fan skirts for the showcase.