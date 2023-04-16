Community event for suicide awareness and resilience

All You Need Is Hope is a free community event being held on Monday at Canyon Ridge High School, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event features two speakers, Ryan Stream and Jared Scott, for a one-hour program designed to engage, inform, and help people build communities of purpose and positivity.

Murtaugh School District seeks Reality Town volunteers

The Murtaugh School District is holding a Reality Town event for eighth and ninth graders.

Reality Town is a simulation where students are given a career and a paycheck and must budget monthly expenses for themselves and their Reality Town family.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Kim Draves at kim.draves@murtaugh.k12.id.us or by phone at 208-432-5451

Reality Town will take place from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Hulse Gym.

O'Leary Quiz Bowl Team tops regionals

The O'Leary Middle School Quiz Bowl Team won the Regional Middle School Science Bowl competition in Idaho Falls on March 10. Up next, the O'Leary team will head to Washington, D.C., to compete at the national level later this month.

The Grim Reaper was stalking TFHS hallways on Wednesday. Here's why. The “Every 15 Minutes” program challenges the way high schoolers think about think about drinking, drugs, driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions.

Castleford history class checks out vintage music, recipes

Mrs. Loman's sophomore U.S. History students at Castleford High School enjoyed cookies made by one of their classmates, using a recipe out of a Great Depression cookbook.

To make the experience more immersive, they enjoyed their cookies while listening to the music of the 1930s and 1940s from vinyl records brought in by another classmate.

Chess club memberships

The Chess Club at Robert Stuart Middle School will be able to provide its players with new memberships to a national organization. Math teacher Peter Clark applied for a grant from the U.S. Chess Trust. The club was awarded 16 vouchers for U.S. Chess memberships, plus additional chess equipment.

Twin Falls 2023-24 kindergarten registration underway

The district has begun kindergarten registration for the upcoming school year. In order to have a correct number of staff, they would like to know how many kids will be in class. Parents are asked to register their children soon.

If you have a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, an online registration form can be completed on the district's website.

"In order to make sure we have the right number of teachers assigned at the right schools, we need to know where kindergarten students will be attending school in the fall," the district said in a post to their Facebook page.

– Times-News