TFSD names Teacher of the Year

Brian Gentry, English language arts teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School, was named Teacher of the Year by the Twin Falls Education Foundation and the Twin Falls School District.

The Teacher of the Year award is given as a culmination of the education foundation’s Teacher of the Month program. This program runs from October through February and recognizes and celebrates teachers who are making an impact in the Twin Falls School District.

“We are truly lucky to have teachers like Brian Gentry working in the Twin Falls School District,” Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in a press release. “He is such a passionate teacher who cares deeply about his students. He is so deserving of this award as he continues to make a difference in the lives of his students.”

Charlie Wright, president of the Twin Falls Education Foundation, said that the Teacher of the Month program is rewarding, because teachers are nominated by staff and students. The nominations include explanations of how the teacher has gone above and beyond in sharing knowledge and impacting the lives of students.

“It’s heartwarming to read all the nominations and see the amazing things teachers are doing in our District,” Wright said in a press release. “Out of this group, Brian Gentry emerged as being truly exceptional.”

Gentry was nominated for this award numerous times by colleagues and students. His name will be submitted for consideration to the State Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program.

Burley High attends Business Professionals of America

Burley High School Business Professionals of America students had a successful week while competing in the National BPA competition in Anaheim, California.

Eight students from Burley who qualified at the State level in nine events competed with students from the United States, Puerto Rico and China at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on April 26 through 30.

BHS student Cree Milliron took the top award for graphic design, Promotion, ranking first in the nation in that contest.

The website design team of Natalie Kornbau, Keileigh Tolman, Charmaine Lowe ranked sixth in the Nation.

Keileigh Tolman placed 12th, and Logan Hepworth placed 37th for fundamentals of web design. And Glen Shaw placed 23rd in the nation for Linux operating systems.

In addition to the events, Cree Milliron received the President’s Volunteer Service Award and a $500 Executive Council Scholarship.

Scholarship available for girls interested in aviation

The Idaho 99s Women Pilots, the local chapter of the Ninety-Nines international women’s pilots association, is offering to pay the $70 tuition for girls to attend the three-day Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Academy in June, hosted by the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.

The ACE Academy summer program is for both boys and girls, grades 9 through 12 and will take place June 21 through 23, in Boise.

The program features a combination of hands-on labs, classes, field trips and speakers focusing on aviation careers.

Students will visit the Boise air traffic control tower, a flight school, jet and helicopter maintenance facilities, the national guard base, and the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. On the last day, students fly in a small airplane.

For an ACE application and further details please visit Idaho Division of Aeronautics website at itd.idaho.gov/aero.

To apply for the Idaho 99s scholarships for girls, please contact Cheryl McCord at cheryle.mccord@gmail.com or (208) 440-4509.

The due date for applications is May 19.

Jerome Homework Dinner

Jerome School District will hold a Homework Dinner, where students and families can get a free meal and help with homework or school questions. Certified elementary and secondary school staff will be on hand to answer questions about homework or school.

Jerome’s Homework Dinner takes place from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Horizon Elementary.