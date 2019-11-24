TWIN FALLS — Fewer Magic Valley kindergarten through third-grade students came to school reading at grade level this fall.
In Twin Falls School District, 49.3% of K-3 students scored at grade level on the Idaho Reading Indicator, according to data released last week by the State Department of Education. Results showed 26.6% were near grade level and 24.1% were below grade level.
That’s a slight drop from fall 2018 when 51.4% of students scored at grade level.
Idaho Reading Indicator, or IRI, data is used in a variety of areas, the district wrote in a statement.
“From the time that students take the test in the fall, our teachers and their instructional teams utilize the individual student data to determine what areas they need to focus on and when students need extra help,” the statement says. “At the building and district level, we utilize this data to help guide training topics for our staff members and indicate where more resources are needed.”
Fewer K-3 students scored at grade level on the IRI in Jerome, Kimberly, Cassia, Filer and Gooding. Minidoka improved 0.2%.
Heritage Academy, which was criticized in a controversial meeting this summer by members of the Public Charter School Commission for poor academic performance, saw improvement that outpaced state and local results.
This fall, 42.4% of Heritage K-3 students were proficient on the IRI, compared to 28.4% last fall. That’s improvement of about 49%, compared to the state’s 4% change.
“Once again, the data show that Heritage Academy is overcoming tremendous barriers and challenging demographic characteristics to produce growth,” wrote Superintendent Christine Ivie in a statement.
Statewide, 54.7% of K-3 students scored at grade level on the IRI. That represents a slight improvement from last fall, when 52.5% were proficient. Among all students, 25.0% were near grade level and 20.3% were below grade level.
Fewer state kindergartners scored at grade level this year (42.3%) compared to 2018 (44.9%). Students in first through third grade showed marked improvements statewide.
“Immediately after students completed the test, teachers in classrooms across Idaho began using this data to strategize, address individual student needs and bridge gaps,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement last week. “We expect more encouraging results this spring, when students take the IRI again and demonstrate what they’ve learned.”
Students will retake the IRI at the end of the school year. In spring 2019, 69.7% of students were proficient.
Gov. Brad Little has made early literacy a top priority since taking office. At his direction, the Legislature doubled literacy investments this year to $26 million. Districts have spent that money in a variety of areas to help at-risk readers in K-3, including new reading intervention coaches and opportunities for all-day kindergarten.
Little’s task force, “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future,” recently approved a series of recommendations, including paying for all-day kindergarten and tying district accountability to literacy growth.
Idaho IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|54.7
|52.5
|Kindergarten
|42.3
|44.9
|First
|49.0
|42.9
|Second
|62.8
|60.3
|Third
|64.0
|61.2
Twin Falls IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|49.3
|51.4
|Kindergarten
|39.0
|43.4
|First
|41.5
|38.9
|Second
|55.9
|58.7
|Third
|59.3
|64.1
Jerome IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|36.1
|41.9
|Kindergarten
|23.8
|20.0
|First
|23.2
|41.2
|Second
|49.1
|49.7
|Third
|48.4
|55.9
Kimberly IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|50.2
|51.2
|Kindergarten
|46.2
|46.0
|First
|37.1
|32.1
|Second
|57.1
|61.7
|Third
|59.5
|65.3
Minidoka IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|41.3
|41.1
|Kindergarten
|25.1
|31.0
|First
|35.7
|33.2
|Second
|52.7
|52.8
|Third
|52.3
|46.2
Cassia IRI (% proficient)
|Total
|2019
|2018
|Total
|40.3
|42.4
|Kindergarten
|24.9
|33.3
|First
|35.3
|33.1
|Second
|51.0
|51.7
|Third
|49.9
|50.4
Filer IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|48.0
|49.0
|Kindergarten
|33.3
|29.6
|First
|34.6
|47.5
|Second
|62.2
|60.0
|Third
|60.0
|56.8
Gooding IRI (% proficient)
|Grade
|2019
|2018
|Total
|46.7
|48.5
|Kindergarten
|32.1
|31.8
|First
|44.4
|38.0
|Second
|48.1
|66.0
|Third
|61.4
|57.1
