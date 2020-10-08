Magic Valley counties officially at 'high risk' for COVID; schools may adjust their schedules in response

TWIN FALLS — A pair of reports show Idaho and much of the Magic Valley as high risk for the spread of COVID-19, which could mean changes for area schools.

South Central Public Health District released its biweekly risk level assessment report Thursday afternoon. It classifies Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka, Gooding and Camas County in the high-risk level for COVID-19. Lincoln County is classified as moderate risk.

The health district report is used as the basis of school districts’ COVID plans, and the change in risk level could impact whether students learn in the classroom or online.

“Each school district already has a plan to respond to the risk categories we announced in the assessment,” health districts spokesperson Brianna Bodily said in a statement. “They should be following those plans.”