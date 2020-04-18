Low enrollment due to COVID-19 jeopardizes long term child care outlook in Idaho

That survey took place more than three weeks ago.

“Child care is a broken system in and of itself in regards to the business aspect,” Oppenheimer said. “This crisis ... has really raised the awareness of how difficult the child care business is to run and operate.”

It’s unclear how many facilities will be forced to permanently shutter, but any closure will be felt in a state and region that sorely lacked child care well before COVID-19 hit.

A study completed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in February found there are nearly 74,716 children under 6 in Idaho who potentially need child care, but only 45,541 spaces are available. That leaves about 40% of Idaho children without access to affordable child care.

Doyle said before she found a reliable child care facility, she would pay babysitters to be on call with her in case she was needed at work.

“Even without these times it can be a little chaotic,” she said.

Issues with child care cause about half of Idaho parents to miss work and 23% to postpone higher education pursuits, the report found. Lack of affordable child care costs the state $65 million in tax revenue each year and state employers about $414 million in turnover costs.