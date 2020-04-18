Low enrollment due to COVID-19 jeopardizes long term child care outlook in Idaho

JEROME — More than 150 kids immediately enrolled when Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare opened three months ago.
Director Leslie Kinsey said that was double the original projection.
“That says something,” Kinsey said. “There was an absolute need.”
But about two-thirds of those kids have stopped showing up due to COVID-19, and the stress of low enrollment is making it harder to stay open. Kinsey said the finances of her brand new business are going “downhill fast.” She had to furlough much of her staff and is now working with a “skeleton crew” to stay afloat.
Most of those still enrolled are the children of essential workers, such as health care professionals and law enforcement officers. Kinsey hopes she doesn’t have to shut the doors on those who still depend on her program.
“I want to be able to say ‘If you need help, we are still here,’” she said. “Hopefully we can get through this and still be financially OK when we come out on the other end.”
For Catherine Doyle and her husband — both work in health care in Jerome — trying to find reliable child care can be difficult with schedules that are often unpredictable. Doyle said she wouldn’t know what to do if Little Tigers was forced to close.
“It’s as essential as I am because I can’t do my job if they can’t do theirs,” she said. “We can’t function if our kids aren’t somewhere safe.”
Grim future for child care
About 263 child care programs in Idaho have temporarily shut down in response to COVID-19, displacing more than 8,300 children, according to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. In the Magic Valley, 28 programs have shut down, affecting more than 400 children.
Idaho AEYC director Beth Oppenheimer said the statewide stay-home order from Gov. Brad Little means most parents now work from home or not at all, and many can watch their kids themselves — at least for now. Others have chosen to keep their kids home as a safety precaution.
Child care businesses, however, operate mostly on attendance fees alone. Fewer kids means significantly less money, putting in jeopardy businesses in an industry with already thin margins.
“It’s next to impossible for child care programs to continue their business with low enrollment,” Oppenheimer said. “There’s no other dollars coming in.”
Of 132 Idaho child care programs surveyed, 33% said they could not survive closing for more than two weeks without significant public support to help retain staff, pay rent and cover other fixed costs.
That survey took place more than three weeks ago.
“Child care is a broken system in and of itself in regards to the business aspect,” Oppenheimer said. “This crisis ... has really raised the awareness of how difficult the child care business is to run and operate.”
It’s unclear how many facilities will be forced to permanently shutter, but any closure will be felt in a state and region that sorely lacked child care well before COVID-19 hit.
A study completed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in February found there are nearly 74,716 children under 6 in Idaho who potentially need child care, but only 45,541 spaces are available. That leaves about 40% of Idaho children without access to affordable child care.
Doyle said before she found a reliable child care facility, she would pay babysitters to be on call with her in case she was needed at work.
“Even without these times it can be a little chaotic,” she said.
Issues with child care cause about half of Idaho parents to miss work and 23% to postpone higher education pursuits, the report found. Lack of affordable child care costs the state $65 million in tax revenue each year and state employers about $414 million in turnover costs.
“Before this happened, we already had significant child care deserts,” Oppenheimer said. “Our fear is that they might not open again, and that’s going to put us even further behind than where we were at the end of February.”
Jordan Taylor works in law enforcement and his wife works is a registered nurse. He said child care was hard to find before Little Tigers opened and acknowledged the financial impact on the community if places like it disappeared.
“We don’t really get to take time off and we don’t just get to not go to work,” Taylor said. “We wouldn’t be able to do our jobs and have our careers if it wasn’t for child care.”
Not business as usual
The virus has disrupted the daily routines of child care facilities that remain open.
Kinsey said offering service in the middle of a global health pandemic is a challenge because kids are often a hotbed for germs and not easy to keep socially distant.
Every person who walks through her door gets their temperature taken with a forehead scanner. Activities are interrupted frequently with handwashing breaks. Her staff is cleaning more than ever before — tables, toys, and even things that normally don’t get cleaned like outdoor equipment.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help keep (the virus) out of the building, but we’re going to keep moving forward because we’re needed,” Kinsey said.
Activities have changed, too. Trips to the park and other locations were a mainstay before most places shut down. They’ve added more walks and scavenger hunts to keep kids active.
The closure of public schools means larger blocks of time are now dedicated to classwork. Kinsey said that can be difficult since her operation is not set up to watch school-age children all day. Giving instructions to kindergartners and third graders in the same classroom is a logistical challenge.
There are also more behavioral issues. Kinsey said it’s not always clear if kids understand what’s going on, but they definitely know something has changed. Disruption of routine is a source of stress for many kids.
“It doesn’t matter what’s happening, it’s not their normal,” she said.
But even through the trying time, Kinsey said she and her staff will continue to be a sense of calm for children and their families.
“It’s going to end,” she said. “I’d like to still be here standing when we come out the other side of it.”
