TWIN FALLS — Immanuel Lutheran School is planning to offer a middle school program, phased in over the next few years.
The Twin Falls private school — which has 210 students in preschool through fifth grade — plans to add the sixth grade next school year. After that, it plans to expand by one grade level annually, until it reaches eighth grade.
“We’ve really just been exploring this for quite a while,” school principal Michelle Jund said, adding that the school is doing well and parents have requested it. “We felt like now is the time.”
Years ago, Immanuel Lutheran offered middle school but dropped the program due to changes in the Twin Falls School District, including when the district moved sixth-graders from elementary to middle schools.
“It was just too hard to compete,” Jund said.
In addition to public schools, private Twin Falls middle school options currently include Lighthouse Christian School and Twin Falls Christian Academy.
Immanuel Lutheran School will use its current employees next year — some who’ll have additional duties — and plans to hire one or two more. Sixth-graders will have different teachers for different classes, like a traditional middle school rather than sixth grade at an elementary school.
School leaders are aiming to have 10 to 15 sixth-graders next school year. They’re reaching out to parents of the current 21 fifth-graders about the option. Enrollment will also be open to children from the community who aren’t currently enrolled at Immanuel Lutheran.
“We really want our focus to be on individualized learning,” Jund said, and on science, technology, engineering and math at the middle school level. “I think we’re going to be able to offer to a good product for our middle school kids.”
With plans to expand the school to include sixth through eighth grades, “obviously, we will need to build on eventually” to the existing school building, she said, and the school will launch a fundraising campaign.
The school is behind Immanuel Lutheran Church at the church’s campus on Filer Avenue East. Yearly tuition ranges from $2,175 for 3-year-old preschool to $4,395 for full-day kindergarten through fifth grade.
Immanuel Lutheran School has a long history in Twin Falls, spanning more than a century. It started as a “small parochial school in 1911 with the pastor as the teacher,” according to the school’s website. “In 1946, the school reopened in a new building on Shoup and Blake Streets. Many of the great-grandparents, still in our church, helped dig the foundation and construct the building.”
The current building was dedicated in 1983 and four classrooms were added in 2007 to accommodate the early childhood education program.
