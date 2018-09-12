Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of five semifinalists from south-central Idaho who will be in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program:

  • Kayson T. Hansen of Twin Falls High School
  • Brynne Wallace of Xavier Charter School, Twin Falls
  • Luke B. Dean of Wood River High School, Hailey
  • Joseph B. Hall of the Community School, Sun Valley
  • Peter H. Morawitz of the Community School, Sun Valley

The number of semiﬁnalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semiﬁnalist and their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A semiﬁnalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial, write an essay and earn SAT scores that conﬁrm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. Semifinalists will be notiﬁed of finalist designation in February.

Merit Scholar designees will be selected on the basis of skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies — without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments