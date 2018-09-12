EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of five semifinalists from south-central Idaho who will be in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program:
- Kayson T. Hansen of Twin Falls High School
- Brynne Wallace of Xavier Charter School, Twin Falls
- Luke B. Dean of Wood River High School, Hailey
- Joseph B. Hall of the Community School, Sun Valley
- Peter H. Morawitz of the Community School, Sun Valley
The number of semiﬁnalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, the semiﬁnalist and their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
A semiﬁnalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial, write an essay and earn SAT scores that conﬁrm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. Semifinalists will be notiﬁed of finalist designation in February.
Merit Scholar designees will be selected on the basis of skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies — without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.