Local FFA chapters hold greenhouse sales

TWIN FALLS — Caring for plants is no easy task. Watering, managing sunlight, feeding the right nutrients, watching for disease and transplanting at the right time can be make or break a gardener’s success.

“Being gentle is important,” Filer junior Brodie Every said. “If you are rough, you can break all the roots and tear it.”

Filer FFA plant sale

The Filer FFA sells plants out of their greenhouse as part of their annual fundraiser Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Filer High School in Filer.
Filer FFA plant sale

Barb Every browses the assortment of vegetable plants for sale Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Filer High School in Filer.

Every is part of Jennifer Cummins’s horticulture class and has spent the last semester caring for plants in the Filer High School greenhouse.

Bright orange French Flame marigolds, geraniums of every shade, vegetable plants and more are finally ready for the public.

Schools across the Magic Valley raise plants as a learning opportunity and fundraiser to benefit local FFA chapters.

Carly Oman, Kimberly High School agriculture teacher, said her students do it all, from completing the plant order and calculating fertilizer ratio to pruning and running the sale.

“They see it from start to finish,” Oman said.

Filer FFA plant sale

A selection of French Flame Marigolds sit for sale Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Filer High School in Filer.

Students develop a wide range of botany and customer service skills.

“Problem-solving is a big one,” she said. “If a plant doesn’t look quite right, they can go back to their arsenal of knowledge and figure out what’s wrong.”

Financial literacy is another benefit of the course. Students learn how to budget which plants to grow and how to compare prices around town.

Cummins said her students’ favorite part is the hands-on nature of the course.

Filer FFA plant sale

The Filer FFA sells plants out of their greenhouse as part of their annual fundraiser Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Filer High School in Filer.

“It gives them more of an opportunity to learn by doing instead of having just book work and assignments,” she said. “Their assignments are actually something that they see grow and develop.”

Tyler Johnson, agriculture science instructor and FFA advisor for Murtaugh High School, said greenhouses are truly the students’ project.

“They make most of the decisions and I am just here to stop the crazy ones,” Johnson said.

Each year the students switch up the plants based on trends and what sold well last year. Night sky petunias, a dark purple flower with white spots, were an addition this year, he said. Murtaugh greenhouse also added Mezoo, a flower-filler combination that works well in hanging baskets.

All of the teachers said the greenhouse is the biggest fundraiser for the FFA chapters. The money helps cover things like travel expenses for competitions or leadership activities.

Community members interested in buying plants can check the school’s FFA Facebook pages for availability. Filer will hold a last-chance sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

