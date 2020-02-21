Little unveils $225 million plan to increase pay for veteran teachers

“Now we are focused on providing a longterm career path so educators can remain in the classroom across Idaho,” said Greg Wilson, Little’s chief education advisor.

One of the problems with the existing career ladder is that it tops out for thousands of educators. For instance, the current top rung of the career ladder includes teachers in their ninth year in the profession alongside educators with more that 20 years of experience. Despite the gap in experience, the state pays out the same amount for all of those teachers. This new proposal would provide additional salary differentiation, Wilson said.

Little’s advisors believe that by providing additional state support for salaries they can help reduce school districts’ need to rely on supplemental property tax levies to help ensure they pay teachers competitively.

In terms of impact, Alex Adams, administrator of the Division of Financial Management, said there are 4,900 educators who placed in the top rung of the career ladder this year. For budgeting purposes, Little’s staff estimates “the lion’s share” of those educators would make the jump to a higher salary on the new advanced professional rung next year.