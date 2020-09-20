Little says there is no issue using federal money to offset state holdbacks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said there is no question that Idaho is allowed to use federal stimulus dollars to offset state budget holdbacks and create a grant program for families struggling to pay for online school.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wrote a memo to her fellow members of the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee saying that she’s never seen any proof that the plan was consistent with federal guidelines. McGeachin asked the committee to delay the vote, but then she skipped the meeting and the vote. The committee went ahead and approved Little’s $150 million proposal in McGeachin’s absence.

During a press conference Friday, Little said the Trump administration changed its guidance a couple of weeks ago to allow states to put more CARES Act funding toward schools.

Little made the same point when he announced the proposal the week before.

“At one point in time there was a question about it. Now it’s unequivocal. That’s the guidance from the Treasury,” Little said Friday.

Little also weighed in on higher education funding concerns. When asked if he would commit state reserve funds to help colleges and universities, Little declined to say yes or no.