Little’s school reopening committee plans to release guidance Thursday

And schools would need to comply with local mask orders, such as those in place in McCall, Moscow, Hailey, Boise and Driggs, Critchfield said.

West Side School District Superintendent Spencer Barzee has already publicly released his district’s reopening plan. During Monday’s meeting, he expressed some surprise that outside restrictions could still be placed on reopening.

“I guess I didn’t realize that we could have that obstacle as well that the Department Health and Welfare could tell us to shut our doors too,” he said.

Barzee said local school officials like himself, not public health officials, should be able to determine how serious transmission is at the district level.

“What my board views as minimal to moderate may be different than what the health department views as minimal to moderate,” he said.

“I don’t want the guidance to be too specific on defining what’s minimal to moderate. I personally want to be able to define that because 15 households out of 350 is pretty mild. I mean it’s not even moderate.”

Little has said he would consider calling a special session of the Legislature to address civil liability issues for schools that reopen. As of Monday afternoon, Little was still looking into the issue and has not made a decision, Wilson said.