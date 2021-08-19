Little makes two choices for the State Board of Education

Siddoway is the wife of former state Sen. Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton.

Grindstaff Roach will succeed Debbie Critchfield, who is stepping down after seven years on the State Board to focus on a run for state schools superintendent. Grindstaff Roach is a member of Idaho Business for Education’s board of directors and the WWAMI/University of Idaho advisory board. She previously served as foundation president for the College of Southern Idaho.

“Continual learning and development enriches our lives and provides opportunity,” Grindstaff Roach said in a news release. “The success of our children and grandchildren is essential for the future of Idaho. I look forward to serving in this capacity.”

With the selections, Little maintains the board’s demographic and geographic makeup.

Five of the board’s eight members are women — including Linda Clark of Meridian, Shawn Keough of Sandpoint and state superintendent Sherri Ybarra. (The state superintendent has an automatic spot on the board.)