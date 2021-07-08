Little appoints a familiar figure to the State Board of Education

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is appointing an old ally to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education.

Bill Gilbert — a Boise businessman who co-chaired Little’s 2019 education task force — will succeed Boise business executive Andrew Scoggin on the State Board.

In the weeks and months to come, Little will have the chance to make two additional State Board appointments, further putting his imprint on a body that has far-reaching power. Idaho’s eight-member board wields a lot of influence in normal times — it’s one of only a handful of state boards that sets K-12 and higher education policy. And now, the State Board will have an important role as Idaho tries to reverse learning losses throughout the education system.

“The board is going to be very important coming out of the pandemic,” said Greg Wilson, Little’s education adviser.

A known quantity

The co-founder of Caprock, an investment advisory firm, Gilbert rose to statewide prominence in the summer of 2019. Months after taking office, Little asked Gilbert to co-chair his “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” K-12 task force.