TWIN FALLS — Lincoln Elementary School’s campus will be home to a memorial stone and tree in honor of longtime principal Beth Olmstead.
The Twin Falls school board voted Monday night to approve a request for a memorial.
Olmstead, the school’s principal for 18 years, died July 4 at age 58.
The request came from Heidi Heil — a Lincoln Elementary parent who owns Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho — and she’s making the donation. She wasn’t at the Monday night school board meeting.
The Twin Falls School District has a policy about memorials on school grounds and requests require school board approval, Superintendent Brady Dickinson told the board.
Operations Director Ryan Bowman recommended a memorial like a tree and said the school district will take care of maintenance.
“It seems like a great idea,” trustee Bryan Matsuoka said.
Olmstead started with the Twin Falls district in 1992 as a substitute teacher. She taught sixth-grade from 1994 to 1999 at Bickel Elementary School and was vice principal at Oregon Trail and I.B. Perrine elementary schools during the 1999-2000 school year.
In 2000, she became principal at Lincoln Elementary, where she spent the rest of her career.
In other business, the board approved school bus routes and safety bus routes for this school year. Dickinson said he’s anticipating a good start to the school year for busing.
There are only minimal changes compared with last year, Bowman said. Questions and concerns about student transportation are already coming into the school district office, he said, adding most of them are about busing for students who have special needs.
Western States Bus Services — the company the school district contracts with to provide busing services — is fully staffed for Twin Falls School District routes, Bowman said, which is unusual.
Trustees also:
- Hired Lisa Honas, previously a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary, as associate principal at Rock Creek and Harrison elementary schools
- Approved a job description for school nurses
- Recognized employees of the month from Harrison Elementary School: music teacher Marsha Dickinson and custodian Marc Geiser
- Heard information about homecoming weeks: Aug. 27-31 at Canyon Ridge High School (with a tentative tailgate party at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31) and Sept. 24-28 at Twin Falls High School (parade at 4 p.m. Sept. 28)
- Heard information about an opening day ceremony for school district employees Aug. 15, with guest speaker Alex Kajitani, who was California’s teacher of the year in 2009.
There are 65 new certified employees this year, Dickinson said, down from about 90 last school year. Trustees received a schedule for new teacher orientation Friday.
The district has about five certified positions left to fill, human resources director Shannon Swafford said.
Board chairman Bernie Jansen and trustee Paul McClintock were absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.