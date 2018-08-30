Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Education Report
Buy Now

Lincoln Elementary School sits open Jan. 31 at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS - Lincoln Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to a power outage.

All other Twin Falls School District campuses remain open.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Lincoln Elementary parents received an auto call around 6 a.m. Information will also be posted on the Twin Falls School District’s website throughout the day.

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Load comments