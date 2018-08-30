TWIN FALLS - Lincoln Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to a power outage.
All other Twin Falls School District campuses remain open.
Lincoln Elementary parents received an auto call around 6 a.m. Information will also be posted on the Twin Falls School District’s website throughout the day.
I want to see first graders synergize :-)
I'm sure they'd let you volunteer AFortiori! :)
