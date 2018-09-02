FILER — Klarissa Gnesa was making final preparations Thursday afternoon before showing her sheep at the Twin Falls County Fair.
The 11-year old, who lives in Twin Falls and attends Filer Intermediate School, is a member of the High Hopes 4-H Club.
Before the 4-H/FFA sheep premier breeder show, she washed her animals with water and soap, blow dried them, used “a spray stuff” on their wool, she said, and brushed their legs. “You want to make sure their legs are all the way dry.”
Her sheep that weren’t on two raised platforms were tied to a short fence outside the sheep barn, vocalizing with an occasional loud “bah.”
After Klarissa was done preparing all nine, she planned to wrap them in blankets to keep them warm.
Klarissa is no novice to raising animals to show at the Twin Falls County Fair. In addition to sheep, she raised 60 turkeys.
Klarissa wants to show everything she can, her mother Allison Gnesa said. Klarissa learned how to raise sheep from her mother. As for the turkeys, 60 may seem like a lot, but Klarissa sells them all for the meat, Gnesa said.
Despite Klarissa’s preparations for the Twin Falls County Fair, there’s no guarantee what will happen during the shows — either what the animal will do or what the judge will decide.
“The judge has his own style, so he may not like ours,” Klarissa said about her animals before the sheep breeder show.
Nearby, 16-year-old Rose Davies was sitting in a camp chair as her mother Christy Davies styled her hair into a ponytail, securing it with bobby pins and spraying it with hairspray to keep it in place.
When it comes to looking presentable during shows, “moms try to make it happen,” Davies said.
Two boys who are recent high school graduates were helping prepare sheep before the show.
Rose is a member of Filer High School’s FFA chapter and the Southside Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club. She raised two market sheep, two breeding sheep, two market goats, one breeding goat, two market pigs and one breeding pig.
“We got most of my animals in about March,” she said.
On Thursday, Rose was preparing for the 4-H/FFA sheep premier breeder show, which features “mostly, the females who will make babies this fall,” Davies said.
Inside the beef and dairy barns, stalls were decorated with string lights, banners with club names, creative signs with animals’ names, and ribbons and medals. One sign hanging from the ceiling read: “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.”
Fans were running to try to cool down the barns and announcements for the competitors — such as which class was up next — came over an intercom. Dairy cows drank from large troughs of water.
Kimberly teenager Jesse Wadsworth, 17, raised two steers. She’s a member of Kimberly High School’s FFA chapter and the Beef it Up 4-H Club.
She said it’s fun and she described herself as a “very competitive person,” so she enjoys having shows during the summertime. She also competes in rodeo.
On Thursday afternoon, she had finished up with the day’s steer show. She used what looked like a can of hairspray to spray the tail of one of her steers, who’s 18 months old.
Next to the stall, she had a makeshift wooden wardrobe set up with several of her long-sleeved shirts hanging inside.
Raising her steers was a long process. “You learn what cattleman do, what ranchers do, on a daily basis,” she said.
Here are five of the life lessons children can learn by raising animals through 4-H and FFA:
1) Where food comes from
“You learn where beef comes from in the markets,” Jesse said. “A lot of people just buy it in the packages.”
She has learned about where different cuts of beef come from, too, and how to raise an animal in order to get the best quality meat.
It’s also educational for fairgoers, too. As a dairy show was underway Thursday afternoon, a toddler-aged boy walking next to his mother exclaimed: “Cow.”
“Those are dairy cows,” she explained to him. “That’s where milk comes from.”
2) Decision making
For 4-H and FFA children, one of the first steps each year is figuring out which projects to pursue. For those raising animals, they must decide which ones — and more specifically, which breed — to select.
“You have to figure out what you want to do,” Rose said.
3) Patience, responsibility and hard work
What life lessons did Rose learn by raising her sheep, goats and pigs? “A lot of it was patience and responsibility,” she said.
Children must make sure their animal is fed and taken care of. “You kind of have to watch them and feed them,” Klarissa said, but added she enjoys getting out of the house.
They also practice handling their animals. “You start practicing with them and make sure you’re good for the show,” Rose said.
Jesse said she’s lucky her steers are gentle. But it’s still a big job raising them, including halter breaking them and monitoring their weight.
“It’s always interesting to see where they fill out first,” she said, meaning which parts of their body gain fat soonest.
4) Paperwork and documentation
Children in 4-H must keep a logbook for their projects, which requires keeping good documentation. “You have to keep up with your 4-H books,” Rose said.
5) Money management
After months of work, children in 4-H and FFA will sell their animals at 9 a.m. Monday during a market animal sale at the Lyle Masters Sales Barn at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
Once they have the money in hand, they often use it to put back into their projects for next year or save for college.
That’s what Jesse is planning to do. In addition, she plans to set aside money in a mission fund as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and for car expenses.
“I’m excited to sell him and get a little money back,” she said Thursday as she took care of her steer.
